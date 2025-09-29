The draw for the 2025 Shanghai Masters has been made, and Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic have learned their potential routes to the title.

The Masters 1000 tournament will be held from October 1-12 at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, and the main draw features 96 players.

The 32 seeded players receive a first round bye, and the top eight seeds are: Alcaraz (1), Sinner (2), Alexander Zverev (3), Djokovic (4), Taylor Fritz (5), Ben Shelton (6), Alex de Minaur (7) and Lorenzo Musetti (8).

The following players withdrew from the tournament: Jack Draper, Grigor Dimitrov, Tommy Paul, Joao Fonseca, Arthur Fils, Hubert Hurkacz, Gael Monfils, Alexei Popyrin, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jacob Fearnley and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Sinner, the world No 2, is the reigning champion, having defeated Djokovic in the 2024 championship match to secure his maiden title at the event.

Alcaraz is the top seed, having displaced Sinner as the world No 1 after overcoming his Italian rival in the US Open final earlier this month.

The Spaniard will begin his campaign against either Learner Tien or Miomir Kecmanovic and is projected to meet 30th seed Cameron Norrie in the third round, before a potential fourth round clash with 16th seed Daniil Medvedev.

The six-time Grand Slam winner could face seventh seed de Minaur or ninth seed Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals before a possible semi-final showdown with No 3 seed Zverev or No 7 seed Musetti. Zverev will play either Mariano Navone or a qualifier in his first match.

In the final, Alcaraz could face any of Sinner, Djokovic or Fritz — all of whom are in the bottom half of the draw.

Sinner will start his title defence against Daniel Altmaier or a qualifier and is projected to meet 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the third round and 14th seed Alexander Bublik in the last 16.

The four-time major winner could face fifth seed Fritz or 10th seed Holger Rune in the quarter-finals, while No 4 seed Djokovic or No 6 seed Shelton could await in the last four.

Djokovic will take on Corentin Moutet or Marin Cilic in his opening match, while Fritz will start against Fabian Marozsan or Stan Wawrinka.

Shanghai Masters 2025 projected quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Alex de Minaur (7)

Alexander Zverev (3) vs Lorenzo Musetti (7)

Novak Djokovic (4) vs Ben Shelton (6)

Jannik Sinner (2) vs Taylor Fritz (5)

