The Shanghai Masters said to have made a major change that Carlos Alcaraz will really dislike

The Shanghai Masters is officially underway as the penultimate Masters 1000 tournament of the ATP Tour calendar kicked off with the first round matches.

The likes of Quentin Halys, Tomas Machac, and Matteo Berrettini all booked their places in the second round of the competition by picking up victories.

The top-ranked players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, have received a bye into the second round, but a noticable development in the first round matches could be set to affect them.

The courts at the Shanghai Masters appear to be playing far quicker this year than they were at last year’s event and it was picked up by Sky Sports Tennis’ Liam Broady and Pete Odgers.

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Speaking during Halys match against Coleman Wong, Broady stated: “This court does look a little bit quicker than it did last year. I remember it was brutally slow in 2025.”

Odgers added: “The tournament was mostly known for being quick historically, with Federer and then Djokovic dominated. Certainly from what we’re seeing, it looks a lot quicker this year in Shanghai.”

Broady then continued: “Even from the back, the ball is skidding away a little bit. We’re seeing a few more winners. I remember a couple of matches last year. One that stands out Yunchaokete Bu played the lefty Cerundolo and there was no winners.”

While faster courts are often more celebrated than the slower courts, Carlos Alcaraz has often gone on record to state he is more in favour of the slower courts.

Speaking at the Paris Masters last year, the Spaniard revealed: “Obviously, I’ve said many times that I like slower courts, not that fast.”

That could have a major effect on the star’s progress through the tournament and his tough draw will not help either.

Alcaraz will await the winner of Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Nicolás Mejía in the second round of the Masters tournament.

He could also play the likes of Tommy Paul, Valentin Vacherot, and Ignacio Buse before he reaches the latter stages, so a slower court could make it very tough for him.

Having said that, the Laver Cup court at The O2 Arena in London was incredibly slow and the Spaniard ended his time at the exhibition event undefeated.

Alcaraz won two doubles matches in London, as well as a singles battle against Taylor Fritz, so he has proved he can perform well when the conditions are slower.

The Spaniard is expected to begin his Shanghai Masters campaign underway on Saturday, 10th October, with the order of play yet to be confirmed.