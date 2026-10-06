Shanghai Masters withdrawals: 10 stars out as Jannik Sinner joined by ex-top 10 star, Alex de Minaur in doubt

The list of players to withdraw from the 2026 Shanghai Masters has reached double figures, with a former top 10 star joining Jannik Sinner on the sidelines.

ATP 500 tournaments in Beijing and Tokyo concluded today, with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz claiming the respective titles.

The final leg of the Asian swing on the men’s tour is the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, which will be held from Wednesday 7 October to Sunday 18 October.

This year’s Shanghai Masters will be the 15th edition of the prestigious tournament staged on outdoor hard courts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.

Monegasque star Valentin Vacherot is the reigning champion, having won the 2025 title as a 204th-ranked qualifier.

Sinner was among the nine men who withdrew from the Shanghai Masters entry list before the draw was made on Monday.

The world No 1, who has not played since winning the Wimbledon final in July, confirmed last week that he would not feature in Shanghai, having already missed the Canadian Open, the Cincinnati Open, the US Open and the China Open.

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Sinner has since announced he will miss the rest of the 2026 season due to a right knee injury.

The 25-year-old Italian star won the Shanghai Masters in 2024, while he retired during his third round match at the event in 2025.

2026 Shanghai Masters withdrawal list

Jannik Sinner (world No 1) → replacement yet to be confirmed

(world No 1) → replacement yet to be confirmed Joao Fonseca (world No 29) → replaced by Zachary Svajda

(world No 29) → replaced by Zachary Svajda Arthur Rinderknech (world No 33) → replaced by Tomas Machac

(world No 33) → replaced by Tomas Machac Denis Shapovalov (world No 42) → replaced by Michael Zheng (LL)

(world No 42) → replaced by Michael Zheng (LL) Raphael Collignon (world No 50) → replaced by Marcos Giron

(world No 50) → replaced by Marcos Giron Roman Andres Burruchaga (world No 62) → replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta

(world No 62) → replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta Ethan Quinn (world No 66) → replaced by Marin Cilic

(world No 66) → replaced by Marin Cilic Corentin Moutet (world No 71) → replaced by Marco Trungelliti

(world No 71) → replaced by Marco Trungelliti Sebastian Korda (world No 74) → replaced by Hamad Medjedovic

(world No 74) → replaced by Hamad Medjedovic Jan Choinski (world No 91) → replaced by Alex Molcan

Denis Shapovalov, a former world No 10 who is currently ranked 42nd, pulled out of Shanghai after the draw was made.

In his last match, the 27-year-old Canadian was forced to retire from his Japan Open quarter-final against Alcaraz due to a hip injury.

Alex de Minaur’s participation is in doubt

Alex de Minaur is in the Shanghai draw, but it is unclear whether the world No 9 will be fit to play after a thigh issue forced him to retire in the China Open final against Djokovic.

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