Shanghai Open withdrawal list: seven names now out including Arthur Rinderknech and Joao Fonseca

The penultimate Masters tournament on the ATP Tour, the Shanghai Masters, is very nearly underway, but it’s been rocked by several withdrawals already.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner’s status at the tournament is still up in the air, with the Italian reportedly set to decide whether he will fly to China in the coming days.

However, Carlos Alcaraz is set to play his first Masters tournament since the Monte Carlo Masters in April, following the wrist injury which kept him out of Madrid, Rome, Montreal, and Cincinnati.

The most high-profile player to withdraw from the Shanghai Masters so far is Joao Fonseca, who confirmed he will not play the ATP’s Asian swing at all following his stint for Brazil at the Davis Cup.

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“2026 has been a very challenging year for me. On top of everything the profession demands, a series of injuries ended up taking me out of important tournaments and keeping me from playing the way I would like to,” wrote Fonseca on Instagram.

“I talked a lot with my team, and we came to the conclusion that the best decision right now is to listen to my body, give my mind and body a break, and skip the Asian swing,” he continued.

He will be joined on the withdrawal list by the likes of Sebastian Korda, Corentin Moutet, Ethan Quinn, and Raphael Collignon, who have all confirmed they will not play the Masters tournament.

The latest name to withdraw from the event is Arthur Rinderknech, who has confirmed an abdominal issue will keep him out of the Chinese tournament.

This is particularly devastating for Vacherot reached the final of the tournament last year. The star lost to his cousin, qualifier Valentin Vacherot, in 2025, in one of the biggest shocks of the season.

As a result of his latest withdrawal, Rinderknech will lose 650 ranking points he was defending due to his run to the 2025 final. That means Rinderknech will drop out of the ATP Tour top 50. He currently sits at world No 33, so it will be a very big drop for the French player.

The Shanghai Masters is set to take place between October 7th and 18th, with the top ranked players receiving a bye into the second round of the tournament.

Shanghai Masters 2026 withdrawal list