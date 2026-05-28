The top section of the men’s draw at the French Open has been blown wide open by Jannik Sinner’s shock defeat in the second round against Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

The world No 1 was on the brink of victory as he led 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 against Cerundolo, but his body began to break down in the Paris season on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

His five set defeat has sent shock waves through tennis and with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz already out with a wrist injury, we now look set to have a shock finalist from the top half of the draw.

After winning the last six ATP Masters 1000 titles in impressive fashion, Sinner was expected to storm into his second successive French Open final.

Yet his exit has handed a host of players the chance to take advantage, with the 16 players left in that section of the draw all sensing their moment to strike has arrived.

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Cerundolo’s reward for beating Sinner is a third round clash against Martin Landaluce from Spain, who is ranked at No 69.

There could be a compelling story featuring former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, who could now emerge as one of the big hopes for Italy at the French Open as he prepares to take on world No 102 Francisco Comesana from Argentina.

No 19 seed Frances Tiafoe will fancy his chances of a deep run as he eyes up a last-32 clash against world No 115 Jaime Faria from Portugal.

Italy’s world No 104 Matteo Arnaldi is also in this section of the draw and will face Belgium’s world No 62 Raphael Collignon.

Canada’s No 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a challenging run at Roland Garros, but he is a strong contender to reach the final in Sinner’s absence.

There is also a chance for French youngster Moise Kouame, Italy’s Flavio Cobolli and USA’s Lerner Tien to get into the mix for an appearance in the Roland Garros final.

The top half of the draw always looked light on big hitters, but Sinner’s unexpected defeat leaves an enticing uncertainty hanging over the draw.

One of these 16 players will appear in the French Open final on Sunday, and it may be a first appearance in the championship match at a Grand Slam for the player who emerges victorious.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Martin Landaluce

Matteo Berrettini

Francisco Comesana

Frances Tiafoe

Jaime Faria

Matteo Arnaldi

Raphael Collignon

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Brandon Nakashima

Moise Kouame

Alejandro Tabilo

Fracisco Cerundelo

Zachary Svajda

Flavio Cobolli

Lerner Tien

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