Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have shared the Grand Slam titles between them over the last two years, but a surprising statistic suggests one of the ‘Big 2’ in the men’s game has a big area in his game that needs to be improved.

Alcaraz and Sinner have confirmed they are in a league of their own in the tournaments that build a legacy in the sport, with the Spaniard winning the French Open and US Open after beating his big rival in the final of those two tournaments.

Sinner won the Australian Open to kick-start his year impressively and also beat Alcaraz in a Wimbledon final that ended his two-year reign as champion on the Centre Court grass in London.

Yet when the surviving statistics for 2025 are analysed, they throw up an intriguing anomaly, with Alcaraz down in 19th position for this year for first serve points won.

That is a surprisingly low position for Alcaraz, who is a clear leader for most matches won over the course of this year, with 69 wins from his 79 matches.

Big-serving American Taylor Fritz leads the first serve points won statistics with a percentage of 79.71, with his compatriot Reilly Opelka next on the list with 79.22.

Sinner is next on the list with 79.09 per cent and the in-form Alexander Bublik has enjoyed his best season by winning matches behind his win percentage of 78.62.

Rising French star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is next on the list ahead of Jakub Mensik, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev, with Novak Djokovic in ninth position on the first serve points percentage list with a 76.55 success rate.

Seeing Alcaraz’s name down in 19th position, just behind France’s Ugo Humbert, is a surprise and he will be keen to get that percentage up when he plays in his final event of a draining year at the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz is also down in 20th position for first serve percentages landed this year, with Germany’s Alexander Zverev leading those statistics ahead of Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

World No 2 Alcaraz fares better in the service games won statistics, as he is ranked in sixth position in those statistics and he is in third place for 2025 for second serve points won.

One of the big improvements in Alcaraz’s game over the last couple of years has come in his serve and especially that second serve that has plenty of fizz on it when pressure moments arrive.

Yet these statistics suggest there is more improvement to come from a 22-year-old who has already achieved more than some of the game’s all-time greats in the opening phase of his career.

1st Serve points won in 2025

1. Taylor Fritz – 79.71%

2. Reilly Opelka – 79.22%

3. Jannik Sinner – 79.09%

4. Alexander Bublik – 78.62%

5. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard – 78.19%

6. Jakub Mensik – 78.06%

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime- 76.89%

8. Andrey Rublev – 76.87%

9. Novak Djokovic – 76.55%

10. Daniil Medvedev – 75.91%

11. Jiri Lehecka – 75.91%

12. Arthur Rinderknech – 75.55%

13. Ben Shelton – 75.28%

14. Tallon Griekspoor – 74.54%

15. Frances Tiafoe – 74.36%

16 Francisco Comesana – 74.26%

17. Brandon Nakashima – 74.13%

18. Ugo Humbert – 74.12%

19. Carlos Alcaraz – 74.04%

20. Gabriel Diallo – 74.01%