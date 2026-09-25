Mirra Andreeva missed the chance to secure her spot at the WTA Tour Finals after a comprehensive straight-sets loss to Leylah Fernandez at the Singapore Open.

The French Open champion came into the tournament as the top seed and after dismissing Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her opener, Andreeva went into her quarter-final clash with the Canadian in a confident mood.

However, the 19-year-old made 19 unforced errors and hit just two winners as Fernandez took the first set 6-2. The Russian fought back from 5-2 down to make it 5-5 in the second, only for the left-hander to close out a 6-2, 7-5 victory on Friday.

The sixth seed improved to a 3-2 head-to-head against Andreeva, in what was her second win against the teenager in 2026, and secured only her first semi-final since the 2025 Hong Kong Tennis Open last November.

Fernandez will now take on French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska in the semi-finals after the Pole outplayed defending champion Elise Mertens for the loss of just four games.

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On the other side of the draw, Alex Eala’s conqueror, Tatiana Prozorova, once again rallied from a set down, this time to beat Xinyu Wang 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The world No 180, who is now up to a career-high of 123, will face either seventh seed Maria Sakkari or Talia Gibson in the last four.

In the WTA Tour rankings, Andreeva stays fifth, just over 500 points ahead of Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, but a good 1,400 points adrift of Coco Gauff in fourth.

In the WTA Tour Race to Indian Wells, Andreeva could have gone third, ahead of Jessica Pegula, if she had made it to the final.

Moreover, if she had won the WTA 500 event, Andreeva would have reached the magic points number of 6,055 to make the cut for the year-ending tournament.

For now, she remains on 5,722, with Australian Open and US Open champion Elena Rybakina and world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka the sole players to have booked their spot at Indian Wells in November.

For her efforts in Singapore, Andreeva earned 108 ranking points and pocketed £26,470 in prize money.

Singapore Open ranking points and prize money:

First Round: 1 | $13,005 (£9,835)

Second Round: 60 | $18,045 (£13,647)

Quarter-finals: 108 | $35,000 (£26,470)

Semi-finals: 195 | $66,003 (£49,918)

Finalist: 325 | $114,500 (£85,584)

Champion: 500 | $185,500 (£140,275)

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