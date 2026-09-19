Mayar Sherif has pulled out of the Singapore Open but Alex Eala is scheduled to play

Egyptian star Mayar Sherif has joined the lengthy list of withdrawals from the upcoming Singapore Open.

For the 2026 edition of the tournament, 28 players will take part, with French Open champion Mirra Andreeva named as the top seed.

Former Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova is the second seed, while WTA sensation Alex Eala is third and defending champion Elise Mertens is seeded fourth.

When the Belgian triumphed at the OCBC Arena last year, the 32-strong event was a WTA 250 and was played in late January to early February.

Following her victory last year, Mertens said, “It became really tight at the end. It was a bit nerve-wracking. I had a good start, and I felt [Ann Li] was building up pretty well, so I’m very pleased that I could finish that.”

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This year, however, it has been upgraded to a WTA 500 and as a result, the top four seeds will be given a bye into round two. For Eala, for instance, that means a guaranteed 60 points and $18,045 (£13,468) in prize money.

One player who will not be lining up in Singapore, though, is former world No 31 Sherif. The 30-year-old was scheduled to play in this tournament but according to the WTA’s website, she has joined the other eight withdrawals.

Sherif is a history-maker in her own right as her career-high ranking of 31 makes her the highest-ranked Egyptian singles player – male or female – in the Open Era (began in 1968). Her army of fans will hope the two-time WTA Tour title winner will be back playing soon.

Incidentally, the winner of the Singapore Open will pocket $185,500 (£138,457) and the runner-up will earn $114,500 (£85,462).

This event kicks off the Asian Swing, which also comprises competitions in Seoul (South Korea), Beijing, Wuhan, Ningbo, Guangzhou (all China), and Osaka and Tokyo (Japan).

Without further ado, here is the full list of Singapore Open withdrawals.

Singapore Open withdrawal list:

Jessica Pegula (world No 3) → replaced by Kristina Mladenovic

Diana Shnaider (world No 13) → replaced by Talia Gibson

Sorana Cîrstea (world No 16) → replaced by Alycia Parks

Anastasia Potapova (world No 24) → replaced by Linda Fruhvirtova

Ekaterina Alexandrova (world No 27) → replaced by Sofia Costoulas

Sára Bejlek (world No 28) → replaced by Tatiana Prozorova

Ann Li (world No 29) → replaced by Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Clara Tauson (world No 40) → replaced by Daria Kasatkina

Mayar Sherif (world No 50) → replaced by qualifier

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