Rising WTA star Sara Bejlek has joined a growing list of withdrawals from the Singapore Open as the Asian Swing nears.

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva headlines the WTA 500 tournament, which gets underway on 21 September.

The 19-year-old is joined by former Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova, while WTA Tour sensation Alex Eala is seeded third.

French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska is among the top eight seeds, and Canadian star Leylah Fernandez has taken a wildcard as the sixth seed.

However, one big name that won’t be taking part is world No 4 Jessica Pegula, with the US Open semi-finalist finalist saying she pulled out after a “long and physically demanding few weeks“.

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Defending champion Elise Mertens is once again taking part in this event, which has been upgraded to a 500 tournament.

Last year, this was a WTA 250 and was played in late January to early February but now the indoor hard court competition is in late September.

One player that won’t be taking part is 20-year-old Bejlek, who has had an impressive 2026 so far. In Abu Dhabi in February, she won her first WTA Tour title (500) and she made the semi-finals in Cincinnati last month.

In that run, she beat world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time major winner Barbara Krejcikova, and former Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

The Czech star started the year at 76th in the world but is at a career-high of 28. For players under the age of 21, only Andreeva, Iva Jovic, and Victoria Mboko rank higher than her.

Now, it appears Bejlek won’t compete in Singapore after her quarter-final run in Guadalajara.

There appears to be no sign of injury as on Friday she posted a few Instagram photos of her time at the Mexican tournament. Bejlek has been replaced in the draw by Tatiana Prozorova.

Singapore Open withdrawals

Jessica Pegula (world No 3) → replaced by qualifier

Diana Shnaider (world No 13) → replaced by Talia Gibson

Sorana Cîrstea (world No 16) → replaced by Alycia Parks

Anastasia Potapova (world No 24) → replaced by qualifier

Ekaterina Alexandrova (world No 27) → replaced by Sofia Costoulas

Sára Bejlek (world No 28) → replaced by Tatiana Prozorova

Ann Li (world No 29) → replaced by Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Clara Tauson (world No 40) → replaced by Daria Kasatkina

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