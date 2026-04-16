French star Beniot Paire has given an exclusive interview to Tennis365 and the first slice saw him reveal who he believes will win more Grand Slams in the battle between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is currently sidelined with an arm problem that forced him to withdraw from this week’s Barcelona Open and the Alex Eala story continues to be a point of fascination for her fans around the world and we also heard about the Australian Open champion who has opened an online shop selling her on court products.

It has been another hectic day in the tennis world and here is your round-up:

Beniot Paire exclusive

Former top 20 player Beniot Paire sat down with Tennis365 for an extensive interview and in the first extract, he told us about the battle between Sinner and Alcaraz, as we asked him who will win the most Grand Slam titles.

“I would say Sinner will win the most majors,” Paire told Tennis365 in an exclusive interview as he promoted the Roland-Garros eSeries.

“I think he is very solid on hard courts and little more focused win the game. He wants to win everything, so that’s the difference between him and Alcaraz. Maybe I’m wrong, I don’t know, but that’s what I think.

“In the future, it will be a big battle between those two. I am also hoping that there will be more players coming through like Joao Fonseca, but for the moment, I think it is between those two.”

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner backed to ‘win more Grand Slams’ than Carlos Alcaraz by former top 20 player

Injury crisis in tennis?

We took a deep dive into the reasons why so many players are suffering from injuries, with a look at the ongoing debate about the hectic tournament schedule and the balls being used part of the debate.

“There’s so much tennis going on in different parts of the world and too much of it is irrelevant,” former British No 1 Tim Henman told Tennis365 at a Sky Sports event in London.

“You look at a week in February and you have Doha, Dubai, Rotterdam, Acapulco, Buenos Aires. What does it mean to a fan? And I think that’s where you could shorten things up.”

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu – are tennis chiefs contributing to an injury crisis?

Rybakina’s big sale

Reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina has opened an online, with signed bags, balls, shoes and sweatbands among the personal items listed for sale on Rybakina’s social media page.

“Hey everyone. I’m really happy to announce that my official shop is now live!” Rybakina wrote on Instagram.

“You’ll find signed pieces I’ve actually used on the court, straight from the match. All profits will be donated to charities close to my heart.

READ MORE: Grand Slam champion opens ‘online shop’ and sells her products in double quick time

Jannik Sinner sent a Carlos Alcaraz warning

Jannik Sinner is back at world No 1 after winning three successive ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in double quick time, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has suggested the bigger challenges lie in wait.

“Sinner can take over as No 1 and Alacarz is like ‘yeah, no big deal’,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

“For these guys right now, No 1 is important. They love to be the top dog, but for me, it’s all about winning majors.

“If Sinner goes on and he wins Madrid, he wins in Rome, but he loses in Roland Garros final, and Alcaraz wins Australia and wins in Paris, you know they would trade their Masters titles for the two majors.”

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner warned he has only won the first phase of his battle with Carlos Alcaraz