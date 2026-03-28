Only two matches remain at the 2026 Miami Open with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set to battle it out in the women’s final while Jannik Sinner will face Jiri Lehecka in the men’s showpiece match.

The latest headlines from the Florida ATP-WTA 1000 event feature milestones for finalists Sinner and Lehecka while the former also received the highest possible praise from a former player.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of talk about Novak Djokovic following his decision not to play in Monte Carlo, while Iga Swiatek’s future is also under the spotlight following her recent struggles and coach change.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories from the Miami Open.

Jannik Sinner described as Novak Djokovic 2.0

Many have suggested Sinner’s brand of tennis lacks the beauty and variety offered up by his great rival Carlos Alcaraz, but Greg Rusedski sees things differently.

The 1997 US Open runner-up has given the Italian the ultimate compliment by comparing him to the great Novak Djokovic.

READ: Jannik Sinner gets the ultimate comparison as he is placed alongside the GOAT of tennis

Sinner closes in on Sunshine Double and secures personal rankings milestone

Staying with Sinner, the Italian is now just one win away from becoming the eighth man to win the Sunshine Double following his title run at the Indian Wells Open.

By reaching the final, Sinner has set a new personal ranking milestone in the ATP Rankings as he has gone past his previous tally of 12,030.

READ: Jannik Sinner achieves rankings milestone as he closes in on Carlos Alcaraz’s world No 1 spot

Jiri Lehecka sets a record of his own at Miami Open

Czech star Jiri Lehecka will be out to stop Sinner from completing the Sunshine Double in Florida after he reached his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final and he did so by achieving a record of his own.

The 24-year-old is also set for a boost in the ATP Rankings on the back of his run.

READ: Jiri Lehecka sets new Masters record with run to final

What next for Iga Swiatek?

That is the big question for the six-time Grand Slam winner following her recent struggles.

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz accused of having an ‘easy ride’ at the top of men’s tennis?

Carlos Alcaraz may never win the Miami Open again for one reason – Emma Raducanu’s ex-coach

As Kevin Palmer writes, “Swiatek has more than enough time on her side to fix the flaws in her tennis make-up, but the biggest space on a tennis court when a player is struggling is always between their ears”.

READ: What has gone wrong for Iga Swiatek and why the next two months are crucial

Sabalenka stable, Gauff up, Swiatek, Raducanu, Eala down

With the Miami Open coming to an end, there will be quite a few changes when the WTA Rankings are updated next week.

Aryna Sabalenka continues to dominate at the top while Coco Gauff will move up, but Swiatek, Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala are all set to drop.

READ: WTA Rankings Winners & Losers Miami Open

Novak Djokovic OUT of Monte Carlo Masters

The attention is starting to switch to the clay season and, unsurprisingly, Novak Djokovic won’t feature at the Monte Carlo Masters and it remains to be seen if he will play any warm-up events ahead of Roland Garros.

Of course, his decision will have an impact on his position in the rankings.

READ: Novak Djokovic faces rankings collapse after his latest schedule change