The dust is beginning to settle on the Miami Open, with the Sunshine Swing officially over for another year after this weekend’s finals in Florida.

However, that does not mean the tennis world is slowing down, with plenty of post-tournament news breaking — and the clay-court swing getting underway.

Here, we round up some of the biggest stories and headlines from the world of tennis.

Tennis News

ATP Rankings: Sinner breathing down Alcaraz’s neck, Mensik -13, Landaluce +40, Kouame +56

WTA Rankings: Sabalenka passes Swiatek milestone, Gauff No 3, Baptiste +12, Raducanu -5, Eala -16

Iga Swiatek’s ‘very smart’ schedule decision

Iga Swiatek finds herself at somewhat of a crossroads following her decision to split with Wim Fissette, which came after a shock early exit at the Miami Open.

In the aftermath of her latest disappointing exit and coaching split, the world No 4 has now decided to pull out of Poland’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Ukraine in early April, confirming her decision in a statement shared on social media

Acclaimed coach Rick Macci — a long-time defender of Swiatek — has praised Swiatek’s “very smart” decision, with the six-time Grand Slam champion looking to hire a new coach sooner rather than later.

Read More: Iga Swiatek latest schedule decision described as ‘very smart’ by Serena Williams’ former coach

Sinner’s shot at world No 1

Jannik Sinner swept his Indian Wells and Miami Open rivals aside to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’, sealing the deal with victory over Jiri Lehecka in the Miami final on Sunday.

The Italian has earned an impressive 2,000 ranking points for his efforts across March, moving him closer to world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz are set to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters this week, and the world No 1 ranking will be on the line when the two take to the court at the prestigious event.

Read More: ATP Rankings: Could Jannik Sinner replace Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 after Monte Carlo Masters?

Coco Gauff’s big ‘positive’ from Miami Open run

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli believes Coco Gauff can take a big “positive” from how her serve and forehand held up in the Miami Open final.

Though Gauff was beaten in the Miami championship match by Aryna Sabalenka, the 22-year-old competed well and produced some of her best tennis of the year to date.

Assessing Gauff’s hopes of a strong clay-court swing and potential French Open title defence, former world No 7 Bartoli explained how the American could use her Miami “momentum” over the next few months.

Read More: Miami Open: Coco Gauff told ‘positive’ she can bring into clay-court swing

Sinner and Lehecka earn big bucks

Though Sinner ran out as an expected winner in the Miami Open final, Lehecka certainly impressed across his campaign — and did not go down without a fight.

The Czech had not dropped serve once on his way to the final, and while he was unable to hold onto that streak in the final, he still performed admirably in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to the world No 2.

It was a superb week for both Sinner and Lehecka, and they have been well-rewarded in terms of prize money and ranking points.

Read More: Miami Open: Jannik Sinner and Jiri Lehecka’s ranking points and prize money