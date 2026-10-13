Will the Six Kings Slam go ahead? Withdrawal of one player could end the richest event in tennis

The countdown is on to the richest event in tennis, but there has to be a huge cloud of uncertainty hanging over this year’s Six Kings Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Learner Tien are all scheduled to play in an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia that offers a $1.5 million appearance fee for each competitor.

That money could be collected from playing just one best-of-three-set match in Riyadh, but the challenge for event organisers this year is the current security issue in the host city.

At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 were injured when militants struck the international airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital last weekend, with all flights from the city being diverted while the Saudi civil aviation authority halted airport operations in the aftermath.

King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest airport, has been closed following attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement and remains closed for the next few days.

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According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on 12 October, King Khalid International Airport is scheduled to remain closed until 21:00 GMT (22:00 UK time) on Saturday, 17 October 2026.

The Six Kings Slam is set to get underway on October 21, with players due to arrive in Riyadh a couple of days before to prepare and take part in pre-events ceremonies and publicity activities.

With governments advising foreign tourists against travelling to Riyadh following the terrorist attacks and US President Donald Trump believed to be ready to hit back at the Houthi rebels, the idea that the biggest names in men’s tennis will arrive in the area a few days after the airport reopens seems increasingly unlikely.

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Former world No 1 Andy Roddick gave his views on the issue as he spoke on an edition of his Served podcast.

“It sucks that the world is in this position, and that we’re having to deal with the consequences of what’s been happening,” said Roddick.

“If I was in this thing, I wouldn’t even go near it.

“I know they’re getting a lot of money, [but] I just wouldn’t do it. I’m not sure what the upside is to playing in an exhibition. It’s not a Slam.

“It’s not this thing that’s going to be life-changing for any of the people involved in it. I absolutely, 1000% would not be going. For an inflated payday? The offset wouldn’t even be close to worth it.”

There has been no word from the camps of Alcaraz, Djokovic or Zverev over whether they will travel to what is essentially a war zone so soon after a terrorist attack, but there is a danger that high-profile athletes landing in Riyadh in the current climate could be viewed as targets for terrorists looking to promote their cause and create global headlines.

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