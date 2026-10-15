Staggering 24-year suspension handed out to a tennis player for repeated breaches

Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic has been hit with a stunning 24-year ban from the sport, after he was found guilty of fixing six matches in a landmark case.

While Milicevic is not a big name and only reached a career high ranking of 1,338 back in 2014, the severity of his sentence makes this one of the more eye-catching punishments handed out by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The organisation that oversees doping central and corruption in tennis have been embroiled in some high-profile cases in recent years, with positive doping tests for Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek creating global headlines.

Milicevic’s ban will not send the same ripples through the sport, but it does send out a message that long suspensions can be handed down for players who commit serious breaches of regulations.

The ITIA confirmed the suspension for Milicevic, as they released the following statement confirming their judgement.

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“The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has suspended Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic for 24 years, with a fine of $70,000, for significant breaches of tennis’ anti-corruption rules,” they confirmed.

“29-year-old Milicevic, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 1338 in August 2014, was charged with fixing six matches (including five in which they were competing), and attempting to fix a further six matches between 2022 and 2024.

“Milicevic was also charged with recruiting or attempting to recruit multiple professional players as part of a corrupt network during the same period, resulting in a number of other players fixing matches.

“An ITIA investigation took place in 2026, but Milicevic did not engage in or co-operate with the investigation, despite seven separate ITIA attempts, through multiple channels, to raise a response from the player.

“On 24 September 2026, upon completion of the investigation, Milicevic was issued with a Notice of Major Offense. The player did not respond and, in line with the rules and ITIA Sanctioning Guidelines, the ITIA’s deemed sanction of 24 years’ ineligibility and a $70,000 fine came into effect on 9 October 2026. Milicevic’s suspension will end on 8 October 2050.

“While suspended, Milicevic is not allowed to play in, coach at, or attend any events organised or sanctioned by World Tennis, WTA, ATP, the Grand Slams, or any national association.”

It’s clear from the ITIA description that Milicevic not only conspired to fix matches, but also encouraged others to join him in his endeavours.

This must be one of the most serious punishments ever handed out in any sport, with Milicevic’s crimes seemingly clear cut after this ITIA judgement.

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