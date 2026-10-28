How Stan Wawrinka performed in his first year under Magnus Norman ahead of Jannik Sinner partnership

Magnus Norman is reportedly set to become Jannik Sinner’s new coach from the 2027 season, after the Italian parts ways with Darren Cahill.

Norman has worked with the likes of Thomas Johansson and Robin Soderling, but it was his lengthy partnership with Stan Wawrinka where he really made his name.

The pair claimed three Grand Slam titles together as the Swiss star attempted to break down the barriers set by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner will likely be hoping that Normam will be able to hit the ground running in the 2027 season, which is exactly what the Swedish coach managed with Wawrinka.

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Wawrinka hired Norman when he was ranked No. 17 in the world for the 2023 season, which ended up being his most successful to date on the ATP Tour.

Norman helped Wawrinka reach his first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2013 US Open, which saw him suffer a narrow defeat to Djokovic in in New York.

Wawrinka also reached the final of the Madrid Open and back-to-back quarterfinals at the Shanghai Masters and the Paris Masters in his maiden season with Norman.

As a result, Wawrinka qualified for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career and finished the year inside the top 10. He reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals, where again he was beaten by Djokovic.

Straight after their maiden season together is when Wawrinka finally achieved Grand Slam glory, at the 2014 Australian Open. Wawrinka entered the Grand Slam as the eighth seed, but toppled Nadal, Djokovic, and Tomas Berdych to win the title.

This will all be very positive news for Sinner, who will be hoping to return to the ATP Tour with a bang after an injury riddled season in 2025.

Sinner will enter the 2027 season as the world No 2, which will make him far and away the highest-ranked player Norman has ever coached in his career.

Norman’s next steps will be to try and claim the fourth Grand Slam title of his career as a coach, after three with Wawrinka.

As well as the 2014 Australian Open title, Wawrinka also claimed a Roland Garros in 2015 and a US Open crown in 2016 during his time with Norman.

It’s also testament to Norman’s loyalty that he remained with Wawrinka even as his career was waning and he spent much of the last few years outside the top 100 of the ATP Tour.

Norman’s switch from Wawrinka to Sinner is likely the biggest jump in the rankings a tennis coach as ever made on the ATP Tour.