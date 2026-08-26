Stan Wawrinka thought his Grand Slam career was over, but he is now set to make a final appearance at the US Open after an unexpected U-turn.

The Swiss great will call time on his illustrious career after playing the ATP 500 tournament in Basel in October.

Wawrinka won his third major title at the US Open in 2016 following victories at the 2015 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open.

The 41-year-old needed a wildcard to enter the 2026 US Open main draw as his ranking was not high enough for direct entry at the time of the cutoff.

However, US Open organisers did not award a wildcard to Wawrinka — a decision met with strong criticism from tennis fans.

It has now emerged, though, that Wawrinka has received a wildcard spot previously given to American Patrick Kypson — who has withdrawn due to injury.

In a social media post, the US Open announced: “Three-time Grand Slam and 2016 US Open men’s singles champion Stan Wawrinka will receive a singles main draw wild card into the 2026 US Open.

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“Patrick Kypson, previously awarded a main draw wild card, withdrew with an injury.”

In a brief statement, Wawrinka reacted to the news that he will play at Flushing Meadows one last time.

“I’m incredibly excited to accept the wild card for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again,” said the former world No 3.

The announcement comes the day after Wawrinka reflected on his US Open career in a classy and emotional message on Instagram.

“When I first arrived in New York from a small farming village in Switzerland, everything felt too big. The city. The noise. The energy. The crowds. The lights,” Wawrinka wrote.

“But year after year New York slowly became one of my favourite places in the world. This city challenged me. It pushed me. It brought something out of me that few places ever could.

“I experienced some of the strongest emotions of my career here. The battles, the late nights, the incredible atmosphere, the love from the crowd…memories that will stay with me forever.

“Winning the US Open, in the city that never sleeps, will forever be one of the greatest moments of my life.

“Thank you, New York. Thank you, @usopen. Thank you to every single fan who supported me, pushed me, believed in me and shared all these emotions with me over the years.

“Forever grateful. Forever New York.”

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