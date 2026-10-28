Stan Wawrinka ends his career with an unwanted record that no other player in tennis history comes close to

Stan Wawrinka’s professional career is officially over as he was beaten by Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the Vienna Open.

The Swiss icon has been enjoying a retirement season, with many of the most iconic tournaments on the tennis calendar bidding farewell to the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Wawrinka has enjoyed some top highlights in 2026, including picking up victories against Martin Landaluce, Arthur Rinderknech, and Arthur Gea and reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

With Wawrinka’s career officially over, the Swiss star is now confirmed to hold an unwanted record in the sport, that no one has really come close to.

Wawrinka has won more matches at Grand Slam level than any other player who never reached world No 1 on the ATP Tour.

Grand Slam victories by players who never became world No 1

Stan Wawrinka – 160

Tomas Berdych – 146

David Ferrer – 145

Marin Cilic – 143

Guillermo Vilas – 138

Alexander Zverev – 138

Wawrinka is above the likes of Tomas Berdych, David Ferrer, Marin Cilic, Guillermo Vilas, and Alexander Zverev, the latter of whom is about to become the world No 1.

The only active player on that list is Cilic, who is very unlikely to claim another 18 Grand Slam victories before he too hangs up his racket and retires.

The Swiss star’s peak in the sport came at the height of the Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic era, which made it near impossible to reach the top of the ATP Tour rankings.

Nevertheless, Wawrinka did manage to become the world No 3 in January 2014, after he won the Australian Open to claim the first Grand Slam of his career.

Wawrinka consistently fighting against Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic makes his three major victories even more impressive, and he holds a far better record in the sport when it comes to battling the ‘big three’.

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He is the only player in the sport to defeat Djokovic and Nadal at the same Grand Slam. That came at the Australian Open in 2014, as he also toppled Berdych and Tommy Robredo en route to his first major.

Wawrinka’s other Grand Slam titles came at Roland Garros in 2015 and the US Open in 2016. He beat Djokovic in both of those finals to become a three-time Grand Slam champion.

As well as his three Grand Slam titles, Wawrinka also won 13 other ATP Tour titles, including a sole Masters title at the Monte Carlo Masters, and he claimed an Olympic gold medal in the doubles alongside Federer.

Wawrinka will be in action once more, at an exhibtion event in Switzerland in December, which will see him joined by Federer, Andy Murray, and Gael Monfils.