Stefanos Tsitsipas sets rankings target as he reflects on ‘disappointing’ Olympic exit

Stefanos Tsitsipas is in action at the Canadian Open this week.

Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted the manner of his Olympic exit to Novak Djokovic was “disappointing” as set his sights on returning to the top 10 of the ATP Rankings.

Seeded eighth at Paris 2024, Tsitsipas was beaten 6-3, 7-6(3) by Djokovic in their last eight contest – but the scoreline does not tell the full story.

The Greek was 4-0 up in the second set and held multiple set points, though was unable to capitalise as he fell to a 12th straight defeat to the Serbian.

Speaking ahead of his Canadian Open campaign in Montreal, the 25-year-old revealed that earning a medal had been “a dream” of his.

He said: “I felt like I was playing well at the Olympics and I had a big advantage against him in the second set. And honestly, I felt like I had some good opportunities in that match.

“It was disappointing to see myself lose with a double break advantage in that match. But at least I can say that I did my best and I lost against the champion, the gold medallist of the Olympic Games. I did my best.

“Having played good tennis at Roland Garros, at least getting any medal at the Olympics would have been a dream of mine.”

ATP Tour News

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend ‘genuinely confused’ after huge Montreal line call error

Daniil Medvedev slams ATP in ‘Formula 1’ comparison – as he defends Denis Shapovalov

Tsitsipas now turns his attention to the hard-court summer, starting in Montreal this week.

In recent months the Greek has loitered in and around the top 10, having slipped out of the top 10 for the first time in over four years back in January.

And, as he gears up for the summer, he is eyeing up the chance to re-establish himself back inside the key rankings threshold.

“I try to make the most of my opportunities regardless of the draw and I hope to make my way in this tournament this year,” said the former world No 3.

“It’s normal that after an Olympic tournament with certain medal goals you arrive here with great expectations.

“It’s not easy to play after an Olympic tournament, there will be many absentees, half of the players will start on Wednesday and I will have to try to make the most of the matches I played in the previous weeks.

“It would have been different if I had come here with a medal, but my medal for this week will be to try to get closer to returning to the top 10.”

Read Next: The 8 men with the most Canadian Open titles: Rafael Nadal 2nd, Novak Djokovic 3rd