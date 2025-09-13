Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed that he has unfollowed everyone on his social media, in order to reduce his ‘stress’ levels – encouraging other young people to do the same.

The Greek has had a disappointing 2025 season ever since he lifted the title at the ATP 500 event in Dubai in February.

At his three most recent Grand Slam participations, Tsitsipas only collected two match victories – retiring in the first round of Wimbledon.

Daniel Altmaier prevailed over the former world No 3 in a five-set thriller in the second round of the US Open, with the Greek looking to be hindered by lingering back issues.

Now, it appears that Tsitsipas has sought to change his off-coiurt behaviour in an effort to achieve more consistent results.

“I spoke with my team that helps me with social media, and I decided to unfollow everyone,” said the Greek, in a recent interview with SDNA.

“It’s not about the people I followed — it’s about wanting to be independent from it. With all the travel and stress, I found peace by disconnecting through social media, which was wrong.

“I was releasing all my stress by going online and watching videos for hours. I realised it would be good to set a goal not to use social media for one, two, three years, or even more.”

The Greek is renowned for his social media presence, often sharing philosophical tweets and videos to his many followers.

Earlier in the season, Tsitsipas decided to shake up his team by adding former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic as coach.

Indeed, the Croat had previously filled that role in Novak Djokovic’s team for five years – winning nine Grand Slams over the course of their collaboration.

However, Tsitsipas was not so lucky – with the pair splitting after just two tournaments whilst working together.

Latest Tennis News

Lleyton Hewitt suspended handed 2-week suspension for ‘pushing’ anti-doping official

Korea Open draw: Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu drawn in same quarter

“My goal is to show that I’m getting off social media and to give young kids, whether they play sports or not, an incentive to get out there too,” the Greek added.

“It’s about mental health, something that Grigor Dimitrov, Andrey Rublev, and Naomi Osaka have recently mentioned, and I wanted to support that.

“One of the negatives I’ve noticed is that people compare their lives to others and don’t see reality.

“They see a nice version. I want young kids to be dedicated to real life—playing sports, going out, doing activities that I did when I was little.”

Tsitsipas is next scheduled to play at the ATP 500 event in Beijing, which takes place from September 25 – October 1.