The attention is switching from the Indian Wells Open to the Miami Open, but there are still a couple of stories from the California event that are making headlines.

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are two players who have received “feedback” following their earlier-than-expected exits from Indian Wells, while there will be no Emma Raducanu in the main draw of the Miami Open.

Without further ado, here is our latest roundup of the biggest headlines from the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami.

Elena Rybakina described as “kindest” player on the WTA Tour

We start with a “nice” story from the recently concluded Indian Wells Open as world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has paid rival Elena Rybakina the ultimate compliment.

The top two in the rankings met for a third consecutive time in a final and Sabalenka reduced the deficit to 2-1 as she beat Kazakh star – who won the Australian Open at the start of the year and the WTA Finals last November – in three sets.

After the match, four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka had nothing but kind words to say about her opponent.

READ: Aryna Sabalenka discusses rivalry with ‘nice’ Elena Rybakina after Indian Wells classic

Iga Swiatek gets a warning from Emma Raducanu’s former coach

Now for the less than positive stuff with Iga Swiatek told that she is “unlikely to get out of this slump” by Dmitry Tursunov with the Russian believing she will continue to slump down the rankings.

Swiatek is now third behind Sabalenka and Rybakina and Tursunov feels she will drop further in the coming months.

READ: Iga Swiatek will struggle ‘to stay in the top five’ of WTA Rankings, says Emma Raducanu’s former coach

Carlos Alcaraz faces criticism over Indian Wells comments

World No 1 Alcaraz twice made reference to “having a target on his back” during his run at the Indian Wells Open, but Toni Nadal has basically told him to deal with it (our words, not Toni’s).

The seven-time Grand Slam winner believes players always up their game when they face him, but Uncle Toni says that will always be the case when someone faces the best in the world.

READ: Carlos Alcaraz: Rafael Nadal’s former coach ‘doesn’t agree’ with world No 1’s comments

Sinner joins exclusive club with Indian Wells Open trophy

Jannik Sinner not only sealed his maiden title in Indian Wells, but also his run also saw him join tennis icons Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in a highly exclusive hard-court club.

READ: Jannik Sinner’s stunning hard-court feat only matched by Novak Djokovic & Roger Federer

Emma Raducanu OUT of Miami Open

Over to the second leg of the Sunshine double and the withdrawal list from the Miami Open continues to grow with Emma Raducanu the latest to pull out as she is still struggling with a virus she sustained earlier this year.

The British No 1 reached the quarter-final last year so she is likely to suffer a blow in the rankings.

READ: Emma Raducanu set for rankings drop after sudden Miami Open withdrawal

Alex Eala and Joao Fonseca set for top billing

Rising stars Joao Fonseca and Alex Eala are set for centre court appearances at this year’s prestigious event.

Tournament director James Blake says “it’s going to feel like home matches for both of them” so they deserve to be centre court.

READ: Alex Eala and Joao Fonseca set for ‘centre court’ treatment as tournament chief speaks out

Miami Open draw means Blake will get his wish

Just hours of Blake’s comments, the draw for the Miami Open was made and Fonseca is basically assured of playing on centre court if he reaches the second round as he will face Carlos Alcaraz.

Of course, he will first need to get past Fabian Marozsan.

The rest of the draw sees Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev in the same half.

READ: ATP Miami Open Draw: Alcaraz could face Fonseca, Sinner in same half as Zverev & Medvedev

Points Alcaraz, Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev will drop in Miami

Alcaraz and Sinner are in good positions while Djokovic will slip down the rankings as he won’t defend his points from 2025 following his withdrawal from the ATP Masters event.

READ: How many points will Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Fritz, Mensik drop?