The Miami Open is finally in full swing, with a dramatic full day of action on Thursday after rain delays earlier in the tournament.

Both the women’s and men’s singles competitions are officially underway, and plenty of big storylines are continuing to emerge.

Here, we look at the biggest stories from the Miami Open.

Swiatek stunned as incredible streak ends

World No 3 Iga Swiatek’s form struggles continued on Thursday, with the Pole stunned in three sets by compatriot Magda Linette in the second round.

The 2022 Miami Open champion got off to a roaring start, but then her level dropped significantly, with compatriot Linette claiming a shock 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Defeat for Swiatek continues a difficult run of form, and was her first loss in an opening match of an event since the 2021 WTA Finals.

The world No 3 revealed after the match that the manner of her defeat was her “worst nightmare”, and that she was “confused” by elements of her game.

Read More: Miami Open: Iga Swiatek’s ‘worst nightmare’ as star stunned in historic loss

Eala overcomes tension in winning start

Twelve months on from her breakthrough run, Alex Eala started her Miami Open campaign with a win on Thursday — though it was far from straightforward.

The Filipina was forced to bounce back from losing a tight opening set and was on court for over three hours in a battling 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3 victory over tour veteran Laura Siegemund.

Eala was not happy with Siegemund during the match, complaining that the German was “delaying” the match with lengthy breaks between points.

She will now face world No 50 Linette in round three.

Read More: Alex Eala avoids major rankings blow after dispute with opponent in marathon Miami Open win

Rising star Kouame seals historic win

Long-recognised as one of the hottest prospects in French tennis, 17-year-old Moise Kouame claimed his first Masters 1000 main-draw win in Miami on Thursday.

Having received a wildcard into the event, Kouame rallied from a set down to beat home favourite Zachary Svajda 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round, booking a clash with 21st seed Jiri Lehecka.

The 17-year-old is now the youngest man since Rafael Nadal in 2003 to win a Masters 1000 main-draw match, and is set to soar up the ATP Rankings.

Read More: Teenage prodigy Moise Kouame +66 in ATP Rankings as he makes history with Miami Open win

Musetti adds to withdrawal chaos

World No 5 Lorenzo Musetti is the latest player to withdraw from the tournament, with the Italian out amid ongoing physical concerns.

Musetti was set to be the fourth seed in the men’s singles draw but pulled out after the draw was made, with a lucky loser set to replace him.

The Italian is now one of 21 different players to withdraw from either the men’s or women’s singles event, joining the likes of Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu on the absentee list.

Read More: Miami Open withdrawal list: World No 5 joins Djokovic & Raducanu as absences pile up

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