Swiss Indoors Basel withdrawal list: 6 stars out as Auger-Aliassime, Tsitsipas among big names

The 2026 Swiss Indoors is underway, and a total of six players — including some big names — have pulled out of the ATP 500 tournament in Basel.

This year’s Swiss Indoors is the 55th edition of the event, which is staged on indoor hard courts at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

It is one of the final two 500 level tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar, along with the Vienna Open, which is held in the same week.

Main draw play in Basel started on Monday 26 October, and it will conclude with the final on Sunday 1 November.

Joao Fonseca was the reigning champion, having won the biggest title of his career at last year’s event, when he defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final.

The 20-year-old Brazilian will not defend his crown, though, as he ended his 2026 season early due to ongoing physical struggles.

In an Instagram post, Fonseca said: “Hi everyone. I wanted to give you an update on the rest of the season. As many of you know, I chose not to play the Asian swing to focus 100% on my recovery.

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“The goal was to return in time to defend my title in Basel and finish the year at the Paris Masters. However, my team and I realised that I am still not in ideal condition to compete at the level I would like, and that there is no need to rush my return.

“Therefore, we decided to prioritise my recovery and focus on planning for 2027. Thank you for your constant love and support throughout the entire year. See you all on court soon.”

World No 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled out of Basel due to a knee injury that he sustained at the Shanghai Masters.

The Canadian, who won the Swiss Indoors in 2022 and 2023, took to Instagram to announce the news.

“After injuring my knee during my match in Shanghai earlier this week, my team and I have decided that I’ll take the next two weeks off from competition,” Auger-Aliassime wrote.

“Unfortunately, this means withdrawing from Brussels and Basel, two tournaments I’ve won and really enjoyed playing in the past.

“Now the focus shifts to recovery and working hard to get back to competing as soon as possible. Thank you all for your continued support.”

Davidovich Fokina has also withdrawn, with Spanish newspaper Marca reporting he is suffering from a gastric infection. The Spaniard has not played since he won the Shanghai Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has pulled out due to a right shoulder injury. The Greek lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Almaty Open semi-finals on Saturday.

2026 Swiss Indoors withdrawal list

Felix Auger-Aliassime (world No 7) – replaced by Quentin Halys

(world No 7) – replaced by Quentin Halys Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 15) – replaced by Daniel Altmaier

(world No 15) – replaced by Daniel Altmaier Alexander Bublik (world No 20) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic

(world No 20) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic Stefanos Tsitsipas (world No 33) – replaced by Rinky Hijikata

(world No 33) – replaced by Rinky Hijikata Joao Fonseca (world No 40) – replaced by Nuno Borges

(world No 40) – replaced by Nuno Borges Raphael Collignon (world No 55) – replaced by Mika Brunold

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