Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys have just made Serena Williams’ latest decision look even more embarrassing

Serena Williams and Venus Williams’ decision not to conduct their press conference after their US Open exit has been rightfully criticised by fans and pundits.

The Williams sisters returned to the US Open together for the first time in four years, but they were beaten in their first round match against Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching.

After the match, much like Serena Williams did at Wimbledon, the Grand Slam winning pair decided not to talk to press at the New York event.

Players are required to conduct their media obligations and they are often fined if they do not, but both players have not received any sanction for their decision.

However, two American players, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys, have just made the Williams sisters’ decision look even more embarrassing.

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Fritz and Keys were on the receiving end of one of the biggest shocks, and comebacks, of the season so far.

Keys was 5-0 up in her deciding set against Qinwen Zheng, but she capitulated completely to exit her home Grand Slam at the third round stage.

Fritz, similarly, looked to be cruising into the fourth round of the US Open against Francisco Cerundolo, as he took as two set lead against the Argentine.

Americans left in the US Open

Jessica Pegula

Taylor Townsend

Ben Shelton

Frances Tiafoe

Iva Jovic

Learner Tien

Alex Michelsen

Tommy Paul

Emma Navarro

Coco Gauff

The American ended up losing in a five-set thriller in what was one of the more unfortunate moments of Fritz’s career so far.

Despite both of the Americans suffering heartbreak on home soil, both Fritz and Keys faced up to the media after their matches.

If those two can talk to the media after an even more heartbreaking defeat than the Williams sisters, when they had a real chance of winning the competition, then so can Serena and Venus.

The Williams sisters actions proved they shouldn’t receive anymore wildcards, but their compatriots have instantly made the decision look worse.

While Fritz and Keys should be commended for their professionalism straight after defeat, the Williams should absolutely continue to be criticised for not taking up their duty.

Every other player is expected to talk to the media, and they should not be outside of the rules – no matter how many Grand Slam titles they have won between them.

So far at the 2026 US Open, the Williams sisters are the only players to shun their post-match press conference, which is an incredibly bad look for both of them.