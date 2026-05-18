Taylor Fritz has become the latest player to join the debate surrounding a potential Grand Slam boycott about the amount of prize money that is dished out.

Aryna Sabalenka has been vocal about her displeasure at Grand Slam prize money and she has been vocally backed by the likes of Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka was called an ‘imbecile’ for her boycott threats, but the debate continues to rumble on and several other top players have voiced their concerns.

Madison Keys said she was ‘ready’ to boycott and she has now been joined by her compatriot, Taylor Fritz, who has dubbed current prize money distribution as unfair.

Speaking at the Geneva Open, where he is set to make his return to tennis for the first time in since the Miami Open, Fritz said: “I have been in meetings with other important players on this issue.”

The American added: “It’s easy for the Grand Slams to not pay the same percentage of revenue as other tournaments because they already distribute more money than the rest.

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“But in the end, we players are the ones who generate the tournament and drive the revenue. One of the things that I don’t find fair is that the percentage allocated to prize money is lower than last year. I don’t think that is fair at all.”

With Roland Garros just one week away, it’s looking very unlikely that a Grand Slam boycott will come at the Paris event. However, it appears most of the top players are in solidarity with one another about the distribution of prize money at the major events.

Emma Raducanu is one of the few high-profile stars who refused to back a Grand Slam boycott, during her press conference at the Italian Open.

“It gives you something that money can’t and that is what is the most important to me, and what I value the most. I wouldn’t be a part of [a boycott] but each to their own,” said the British star.

Raducanu has often spoken agianst the amount of prize money players receive at events, but it worth noting just how much she receives from sponsorships outside of the game.

Just this year, the British star penned a sponsorship deal with Uniqlo, which is worth $3.5 million per year. The British star had previously been sponsored by Nike.

The World No. 37’s partnership with clothing company Uniqlo saw her become just the second tennis player to sign up with the Japanese company, behind a certain Roger Federer.