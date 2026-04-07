It has been the most talked-about tennis romance of recent years, so it was no surprise the gossip mill started whirling when rumours emerged of a possible split between top American player Taylor Fritz and his influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

Fritz and Riddle have created plenty of headlines around the tennis world since their romance kicked-off in early 2020.

With almost 500k followers on Instagram, Riddle’s presence at tournaments with Fritz has raised the profile of the sport to a new audience.

The couple also featured in the Netflix show Break Point and have being signed up for joint sponsorship deals together as their high-profile relationship created a media stir.

There were suggestions on Monday that their romance had come to an end, but Morgan was quick to shut down the stories as she took to Instagram to respond to the story.

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Tagging Fritz into the reply she said: ‘Damn did you know about this??’ while attaching two laughing emojis.

Fritz spoke to Tennis365 about his romance with Morgan, as we asked him whether tennis should do more to reach out to new audiences.

“I think that is the most important thing we need to do in our sport,” Fritz told Tennis365.

“When I think back to tennis players and sports stars that I admired or paid attention to it was always because firstly I valued their abilities on the court or on the field, and secondly because I connected with their story and the stories of those around them.

“Tennis has to do a better job in telling those stories. If you look at F1 now for example, people are captivated by F1 because Drive to Survive did an amazing job of letting people into that world and told the stories of the drivers.

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“Now the fans feel more connected than ever because they know the man under the helmet, and because of that they feel more invested.

“I grew up gaming a lot (still do) and watching YouTube videos and YouTube creators, so I know how many alternative entertainment options there are out there for young people.

“We as a sport have to figure out how to better reach that audience and bring a younger crowd into tennis. I don’t know what the answer is, but we have to make some changes to find a better balance between the great traditions of tennis, which I love and value, and what that new audience is looking for.”

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