Taylor Fritz appears to have moved on from former long-term partner Morgan Riddle.

The couple began dating in 2020, but after nearly six years together, they reportedly went their separate ways in April.

On April 25, the social media influencer shared an Instagram post that included a photo of her in a “World’s best ex-girlfriend” top.

Now, according to DeuxMoi, former world no 4 Fritz was seen getting cosy with Jacob Elordi’s ex, Olivia Jade, at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California.

One source wrote, “At Birds Streets and Taylor Fritz is here with Olivia Jade. Sorry they are being strict with photos but they are v[ery] cozy [sic].”

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Incidentally, reports suggest that Jade has been in an on-and-off relationship with Australian actor Elordi between December 2021 and January 2026.

Now, though, it seems she is with tennis star Fritz.

So, who is Jade? The 26-year-old is an American YouTuber and daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin.

In 2021, she competed on Dancing with the Stars and she and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy ended up finishing in eighth.

Jade, who specialises in fashion and make-up, has 1.2 million Instagram followers and Fritz follows her on the social media platform.

Taylor Fritz’s difficult 2026

While Fritz is still seventh in the rankings, the 28-year-old has not played since the Miami Open.

The former US Open finalist had been trying to play through a knee injury but decided to take a break when the issue did not go away.

Back in March, he said, “I’m still managing my knee. Some days it’s better than others, and I don’t know why exactly.

“In Dallas, for example, it felt amazing and it didn’t bother me at all the whole tournament. I felt like I was moving great. And then, in the lead-in to Indian Wells, it wasn’t. It felt like I almost regressed a little bit. Same thing happened in Australia, as well.”

Fritz withdrew from the Italian Open due to the same problem and now he is in a race against time to be fit for the French Open.

It may be prudent for the 6ft 5in player to rest and prepare himself for the grass court season, which suits his game down to the ground.

However, he is scheduled to take part at the ATP 250 Geneva Open on May 17. Whether Fritz does rock up on the clay is up in the air.

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