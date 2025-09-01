Taylor Fritz has weighed on whether Novak Djokovic is “more vulnerable than before” ahead of his showdown with the legendary Serb at the 2025 US Open.

The world No 4, who holds a 0-10 record against Djokovic, will face off with the 24-time Grand Slam winner in the last eight at his home major tournament.

Fritz is seeking his maiden major title having reached his only Grand Slam championship match to date at last year’s US Open, where he was beaten by Jannik Sinner. The American was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon last month, losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

At the age of 38, Djokovic is vying to become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in tennis history as he chases a record-equalling fifth US Open men’s singles crown.

After his last 16 win against Tomas Machac, Fritz was asked if any of Djokovic’s aura has worn off since he first played the former world No 1 in 2019.

“No, I wouldn’t say that the aura of Novak being Novak has worn off at all,” said Fritz.

“No matter what, he’s around. You’re going to acknowledge the fact that it’s Novak. He holds pretty much all the records in tennis. That’s never going to change.

“But I think that what’s different is there have been some guys now that are coming up and able to beat him.

“I still think when he shows up to the Slams obviously, I think the level is still as much there as it was before.

“I don’t look at it like he’s more vulnerable than before. I look at it as the same, but I also look at it that I’ve improved a lot as a player.”

The 27-year-old also revealed the mentality he brings to matches against the world’s best players.

“I’ve played him a lot, you know, so the last couple of times, I am just thinking about me,” Fritz added.

“The biggest thing I need to think about that’s different from maybe other matches I play is just in those tight moments. I need to play more to win and not to lose, if that statement makes sense.

“I think when I’m playing lower-ranked players a lot of times, if I’m not feeling it, not feeling my best, I can trust that if I’m solid and I just don’t make mistakes and I compete hard, a lot of times they’ll kind of give it to me or they’ll make mistakes.

“But against the top guys, and I learned this too, something I touched on after the Wimbledon loss to Carlos [Alcaraz], is in those moments, because you’re playing someone who they’re where they’re at for a reason, they’re not just going to hand it over to you. They’re not just going to give you a random mistake on a big point. You have to maybe pull the trigger and go out and take it from them.

“Outside of that small thing, it’s very much like playing any other match and playing within myself, because I believe I’m at the level now with my game where I can do that and win.”

