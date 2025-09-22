Taylor Fritz followed up his stunning victory over Carlos Alcaraz by beating Alexander Zverev to clinch a third triumph for Team World at the 2025 Laver Cup.

Team World entered the third and final day of the team event with a 9-3 lead over Team Europe after winning all four matches on Day 2, with Fritz‘s 6-3, 6-2 win over Alcaraz having given his side a 7-3 advantage.

Alcaraz and Casper Ruud reduced the deficit to 6-9 after seeing off Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka 7-6(4), 6-1 in doubles to start Day 3.

Alex de Minaur then defeated Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-4 in the second tie to move Team World within one point of victory, before Alcaraz pulled it back to 9-12 with his 6-2, 6-1 hammering of Francisco Cerundolo.

Fritz sealed a 15-9 win for Team World by downing third-ranked Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4) in the last match. The world No 5 has now defeated Zverev six times in a row.

Team World’s lineup featured Fritz, de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Michelsen, Joao Fonseca and Reilly Opelka. Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe all withdrew prior to the event.

Team Europe were the favourites, with a squad consisting of Alcaraz, Zverev, Holger Rune, Ruud, Mensik and Flavio Cobolli.

In his on-court interview, Fritz said: “We’re going to have a fun night. Definitely popping some champagne in the locker room in a few minutes.

“Just seeing these guys on the bench getting pumped up, seeing a legend of the sport like Andre jumping out of his seat cheering for me, it’s impossible not to be so fired up and just give it everything you have.”

It was a dream first campaign as Team World captain for Andre Agassi, who replaced John McEnroe for this year’s edition. Team World have now won three of the last four editions of the Laver Cup.

On facing Zverev, Fritz said: “”You know, at the end of the day, we got to pick the line-up for today, and we sat down as a team, and I was the one that wanted to put myself in the slot that I put myself.”

“So when it comes down to it, I just have to perform. It’s a matchup that I obviously feel somewhat comfortable in.”

Agassi, who won eight Grand Slam titles during a glittering career, spoke glowingly about the experience in the post-event press conference,

“Everybody played a part in making this one of the most memorable weeks I’ve ever spent on a tennis court,” said the former world No 1.

“Just unflappable. They never stopped believing. They laid their heart on the line. On paper, a lot of people said they didn’t see an inroad to pulling this off, but we shocked the world.”

