Taylor Fritz talks to Tennis365 ahead of the Six Kings Slam

Taylor Fritz has insisted there is no reason for Novak Djokovic to consider walking away from tennis, after suggesting the doubters who suggest his winning days are over are wide of the mark.

Fritz got a first hand glimpse of the levels Djokovic can still produce at the age of 38 when the Serbian legend ended his run at the US Open in a compelling quarter-final last month.

Djokovic went on to lose against Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals and admitted he didn’t know whether he could still compete in best-of-five-set matches against Alcaraz and his rival Jannik Sinner.

Yet Fritz has told Tennis365 that 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic has no reason to consider calling time on his career, after he reached the last four at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open this year.

“He hasn’t really shown too many signs of slowing down,” stated Fritz when we asked him about Djokovic. “He obviously has had a great year, semis at every Grand Slam.

“It’s tough to even think about him retiring or being done soon when he is producing the level he is producing.”

Fritz also hit back at critics of the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, where he will line-up alongside Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in an exhibition event that offers the biggest prize money cheque in tennis for the winner.

Every player competing is guaranteed a $1.5m appearance fee, with the winner of the quick-fire event handed another $4.5m.

EXCLUSIVE – World No 4 Taylor Fritz talks to Tennis365 ahead of the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia #Fritz #6KingsSlam pic.twitter.com/c3WKcOz74q — Tennis365 (@tennis365com) October 14, 2025

“I think this is a great event,” said Fritz. “Like the Laver Cup, when you have the best players in the world playing against each other, it’s great.

“The unfortunate thing is the schedule is already extremely packed as it is. So you have to choose between these things that are very enjoyable to do and load it on to how packed the tour already is. That’s the tough part.

“It’s going to be live on Netflix, so you are going to get the tennis fans and hopefully a bit of a different audience as well.

“It’s been amazing since I’ve been here. Just coming out of the airport last night was crazy. We are getting treated very, very nicely.”

HOW TO WATCH THE SIX KINGS SLAM

Netflix will broadcast live the Six Kings Slam, the highly anticipated tennis event from Riyadh Season that brings together six of the best players on the ATP circuit.

All matches will begin at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm BST / 6:30pm CET.

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, October 15

Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

Semifinals – Thursday, October 16

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Zverev (GER) or Fritz (USA)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Sinner (ITA) or Tsitsipas (GRE)

Final / Third-Place match – Saturday, October 18

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2

Loser of Semifinal 1 vs Loser of Semifinal 2

