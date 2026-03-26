Taylor Fritz has officially withdrawn from the first clay-court Masters 1000 event of 2026, and the American could be set to miss the entirety of the clay swing.

World No 7 and US No 1 Fritz struggled across both ‘Sunshine Double’ events this month, falling in the third round of Indian Wells and the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Having been unable to produce his best tennis at the first two Masters 1000 events of the year, Fritz has now withdrawn from the third Masters tournament of 2026.

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The 28-year-old will no longer be in action at the Monte Carlo Masters, which takes place from April 5-12, with the tournament confirming his withdrawal in a statement today.

The statement read: “Taylor Fritz has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back soon.”

Why has Fritz withdrawn, and will he miss more events?

While a string of high-profile US players chose not to enter the Monte Carlo Masters this year, Fritz’s withdrawal will be for differing reasons.

The Monte Carlo Masters is the sole Masters event that is non-mandatory, which means that players do not risk financial or ranking penalties for being absent.

The likes of Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Learner Tien will all miss the Masters 1000 event this year, instead playing the ATP 250 event in Houston the previous week before heading to Europe.

However, Fritz was initially entered into the tournament, and his withdrawal will be connected to ongoing injury concerns.

The 2024 US Open runner-up has battled a string of injury issues in recent months, but has been particularly struggling with tendonitis in recent weeks.

Fritz’s withdrawal from the Monte Carlo Masters does not come as a surprise, considering the American’s past candour about his physical concerns and his underwhelming results across the Sunshine Double.

However, comments he made ahead of his Miami Open campaign last week could suggest that this may not be the only clay event he decides not to contest in 2026.

Speaking in his Miami Open pre-tournament press conference, the American revealed that he would consider skipping the entirety of the clay swing if his knee issue continued to be a concern.

He said: “We said, after Miami if we’re not seeing big improvements, it might be time to… just, like, slow down a bit on the playing and get it healed 100 percent.

“Because if there was a portion of the season that I think I’d be more OK missing, it would be the clay-court season, like I did last year.

“I think this week is going to be very telling for it. But, overall, it’s not bad.”

The entry lists for both the Madrid Open and Italian Open — also Masters 1000 events on clay — are yet to be published, with the clay swing culminating in the French Open in late May.

However, considering his fitness concerns, it will come as no surprise if Fritz decides to spend plenty of time away from the court over the next few months.

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