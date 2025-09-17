Cultural differences are part of the delights of global travel and Taylor Townsend was right to offer a fulsome apology after her comments on Chinese food habits sparked a big reaction on social media.

Townsend has a huge voice in women’s tennis, with her heroics as she made a big mark in the US Open earlier this month adding to her status as one of the highest profile players in the sport.

So plenty of eyebrows were raised when she used her social media account to question why frogs and other exotic delicacies were on the menu at her hotel after she landed in China ahead of her next event.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen … and people eating this,” said Townsend, as she showed the food on offer at her hotel’s buffet.

“As I go back and I look … these people are literally killing frogs … bullfrogs.

“Aren’t those poisonous? Aren’t those the ones that give you warts and boils and stuff?

“And the fact that it’s all stewed up with chillies, peppers, and onions. Like oh, you really made this a dish.

“All in all I’d give this like a solid two out of 10 so far, because this is crazy.”

It didn’t take long for social media user to question Townsend’s comments, as she was encouraged to embrace the new culture she has stepped into with a more open mind.

So it was no surprise when Townsend returned to the same social media platform to correct her error, as she offered a fulsome apology.

“I just wanted to come on here and apologise sincerely from the bottom of my heart,” said Townsend.

“I understand that I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do.

“I have had nothing but the most amazing experience and time here and in the tournament. Everyone has been so kind and so gracious and the things that I said are not representative of that at all.”

There were commendable words from Townsend, who needed to take a step back from her initial stance as offending her Chinese hosts would not have been a good idea as she heads into a hectic few weeks in high-profile events.

The WTA 1000 tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan are the final two big regular tour events in women’s tennis in 2025, with the Chinese nation always keen to present a positive image of their nation and culture when A-list sports stars play in their nation.

Townsend may have been echoing the views of many visitors from the West when they arrive in China, but it is better to keep any negative views private in a nation that does not appreciate negative judgments.

