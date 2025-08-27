Taylor Townsend was quick to reveal what Jelena Ostapenko said to her after an angry exchange following their US Open second round match.

The world’s No 1 doubles player stunned Ostapenko with a 7-5, 6-1 win in front of a passionate New York crowd, with the clash between the players after the match creating a huge stir.

A tense exchange at the net exploded into a long and unpleasant shouting match between the duo, with Townsend quick to reveal what was said in a no-holes-barred post-match interview.

“She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US. So let’s see what else she has to say.”

She went on to add: “I mean, it’s competition. People get upset when they lose. When she was playing well, I didn’t say anything. That just shows class.”

Ostapenko is certain to be fined for her ugly outburst, with the fall-out from this incident certain to be revived the next time these two players meet on court.

This is far from the first time Ostapenko has been involved in feisty exchanges with her rivals, but this was an especially unpleasant confrontation.

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got in a heated interaction after their second round match at the US Open. Townsend is on to the third round. pic.twitter.com/cOIYzoyfmG — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2025

She issues her own response to the incident with a pointed message on social media, as she suggested Townsend was guilty of using mind games to affect her.

“Just a small update about the match,” she wrote. “Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding momen and didn’t say sorryt, but her answer was that she doesn’t have to say sorry at all.

“There are some rules in tennis that most of the players follow and it was first time that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”

Townsend’s run in the last 32 at the US Open sees her rise ten places to No 129 in the live WTA Rankings.

