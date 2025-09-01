Taylor Townsend was one point away from the US Open quarter-finals on eight occasions against Barbora Krejcikova, but this was a story that would end in tears for the face of this year’s US Open.

Townsend has been the shining star of the 2025 tennis festival at Flushing Meadows, with brilliant performances and her heated row with Jelena Ostapenko ensuring her story was headline news in America.

The world No 1 doubles player was not expected to light up the US Open singles event as she did and that made the manner of her defeat all the more painful.

With her four-year-old son AJ watching from the stands, Taylor looked set to storm into her first Grand Slam quarter-final as she held eight match points in the second set.

Yet this was to be a night when the cruelty of sport was amplified, as Krejcikova went for broke on those match points and came up with the tennis she needed to prevail.

Townsend fought hard in the third set, but she broke down in tears as she lost 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3, with the muted reception for the winner highlighting why her exit was a hammer blow for the New York fans.

The defeated American was understandably inconsolable as she left the court, but she composed herself impressively for her press conference.

“I’m exactly where I need to be,” she began, as she was asked what she had learned from her run of fine form on a singles court. “I’m playing the tennis I need to be inside the top 10 and to win a Grand Slam.

“This hurts, but it’s part of sport and part of competition, but I’m right where I need to be.”

Townsend was smiling as she answered he next question, as the 29-year-old was asked how long it would take for her to recover from the most crushing defeat of her career.

“My coach and I have a rule where you get to sulk for three minutes… I took ten!” she continued.

“I got love and hugs from my team and it just really stings because I gave everything.

“When I was showering, I was thinking ‘when am I next playing a singles match?’ This has motivated me to keep doing the things I know I can do to be a champion.

“This is the cool thing about tennis. You can get back on the saddle and keep going.

“I think this is my toughest loss. I was so close. It was literally a point here and there that made the difference, but I am proud of myself.

“I don’t think I’ve ever put on a performance like this and I’ve gained the respect of everyone in the tennis world.”

Townsend vowed to do all she could to win the doubles title at the US Open alongside partner Katerina Siniakova, but she will be ruing the missed match points against Krejcikova.

If she had taken one of those match points, Townsend would have been into the top 100 of the WTA Rankings, but she will still be down at around No 111 when the rankings are updated next week.

The loss was also a huge financial blow, as a quarter-final appearance would have been worth $660,000, but she will now take home $400,000.

