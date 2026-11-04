New tennis holiday venue set to take on the established big-hitters in Europe

The tennis holiday market has been dominated by a handful of well-established resorts across Europe for many years, but a new location is set to shake up the landscape.

Corendon Tennis Club is a sparkling new facility in the Kemer region of Türkiye, offering 14 high-quality clay courts, fitness areas, a running track, a tennis wall and a Club Cafe that will provide the perfect place to conduct your post-match analysis and socialise with friends.

Corendon Tennis Club in the Kemer region is built around an all-in-one tennis ecosystem, combining training, competition, and social life in perfect harmony.

The lush mountain backdrop surrounding the courts creates an atmosphere unlike any indoor facility or urban club. Thanks to the club’s seamless integration with Corendon Playa Kemer, your tennis programme flows naturally into the wider holiday experience.

Kemer’s Mediterranean climate allows for outdoor training during most of the year. High-quality practice sessions on clay courts in the morning, relaxation by the Mediterranean coast in the afternoon — this balanced rhythm makes the facility one of the region’s most attractive tennis destinations.

Tennis365 spoke to Birgül Akgül, Corporate Communications and Marketing Director at Corendon, and she revealed there is big plans to turn Corendon Tennis Club into one of the biggest tennis facilities for tourists from all over Europe.

“We are proud of the facilities we already have at Corendon Tennis Club and now we are focused on also adding padel as an option for our guests,” Birgül told us.

“There are also plans to add volleyball, a swimming pool and a very nice restaurant, so it will become a huge sports facility and a very nice social hub.

“At the heart of everything we do is the ambition to give all the players who come here a chance to have professional facilities. The people who are here for swimming and to have fun will not be disturbing the players and that is important for us.

“We have some hotels that are very close to Corendon Tennis Club and the airport is not far away, so it will be a very nice opportunity for tennis and padel players to come and join us.”

Corendon Tennis Club has 14 world class clay courts

What is on offer at Corendon Tennis Club?

Tennis Programmes for Every Level

From beginner to advanced level, and from children to adults, every participant can find a programme tailored to their own level and goals.

Junior Academy (Ages 6–18)

A comprehensive development pathway from the first ball to national tournament preparation. Red, Orange, and Green groups build essential skills in a fun and supportive environment, while the Performance Group (ages 11–16) and Pro Academy (13+) elevate young athletes to the next competitive level.

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Adult Training Packages & Holiday Programmes

A flexible programme menu catering to complete beginners through experienced club players. Choose from individual private lessons, social group clinics, the structured Senior Tennis School (4 weeks / 8 hours), or our Tennis Holiday Packages that combine full Corendon Playa Kemer comfort, just 5 minutes away by complimentary shuttle.

Junior Academy Programmes

Age- and level-based training groups for young players, from the very first racket to tournament level. Choose the group that fits your child and register directly.

Corendon Airlines offers flights to Antalya Airport from all over Europe, with UK passengers able to fly from Stansted, Manchester and Glasgow.