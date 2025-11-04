After doping controversies involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek dominated the tennis agenda in 2024, the sport has moved through this year without too many major headline-grabbing doping violations.

Yet an interesting story was confirmed as former world No 5 doubles player David Marrero was handed a ban by The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

He was punished for paying and offering to pay for wildcards for themselves and/or their doubles partner, which is a breach of tennis rule.

The offences took place in 2022 and 2023 and at the age of 45, his two-year and seven-month ban effectively ends his career.

There was also a suspension handed down to Tunisia Davis Cup captain Malek Jaziri, as he was a part of the rule breach with Marrero.

The ITIA confirmed their decision to issue the suspensions in a statement that broke down the reasons for their decision.

“The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) today confirms that two individuals have accepted sanctions for breaching Tennis Anti-Corruption Program wildcard rules,” read their statement.

“Tennis player David Marrero, from Spain, admitted to paying and offering to pay for wildcards for themselves and/or their doubles partner on four occasions across 2022 and 2023.

“Marrero, who reached a career-high world doubles ranking of 5 in November 2013, has been suspended for a period of two years and seven months, and fined $15,000, of which $10,000 is suspended. Marrero’s period of ineligibility began on 21 October 2025 and will end on 20 May 2028.

“41-year-old Tunisian Malek Jaziri, a former tennis player and current captain of the Tunisian Davis Cup team, has been suspended for nine months and fined $5,000 (of which $2,500 is suspended), after admitting to involvement in one breach of the TACP’s wildcard rules with Marrero. Jaziri’s period of ineligibility began on 28 October 2025 and will end on 27 July 2026.

“During their periods of ineligibility, Marrero and Jaziri are prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the members of the ITIA (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fédération Française de Tennis, Wimbledon and USTA) or any national association.

“The ITIA is an independent body established by its tennis members to promote, encourage, enhance, and safeguard the integrity of their professional tennis events.”

The punishment for Jaziri, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of No 42, is certain to have an impact on his role as Tunisia Davis Cup captain, as he will not be permitted to have any role in the sport while he serves his suspension.