After six-time champion Novak Djokovic exited the Italian Open on Friday, just 24 hours later there was more drama in Rome.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was sent packing after blowing a dominant lead, whilst defending French Open champion Coco Gauff survived a three-set rollercoaster.

In off-court news, Jessica Pegula gave her perspective on the Grand Slam prize money debate, amid rumours of a possible player boycott.

Here are some of the top tennis stories from Saturday.

Sabalenka suffers another early exit amid injury concern

Sabalenka looked set to cruise into the fourth round at the Italian Open when she was leading by a set and a break against Sorana Cirstea, who will retire at the end of the season.

However, the Romanian was not going to go down quietly and, twice, broke the world No 1 to clinch the second set 7-5.

Worryingly, in the third set, Sabalenka opted to take a medical timeout for a lower back issue and appeared close to tears as she received treatment from the physio.

Cirstea failed to serve out the match at 5-4, but was able to do so at the second time of asking – her first victory in seven clashes against WTA No 1s.

The Belarusian was considered the overwhelming favourite for the upcoming French Open, which takes place from May 24 to June 7, but her Madrid Open loss to Hailey Baptiste – where she held six match points – and now her early Rome defeat have opened the door to the field.

READ: Aryna Sabalenka suffers another early loss as French Open door widens for rivals amid injury woes

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Pegula weighs in on Grand Slam prize money debate

Jessica Pegula has given her insight into the growing debate surrounding Grand Slam prize money, after both Jannik Sinner and Sabalenka suggested players deserve a bigger share of tournament revenue.

The discussion has focused less on rewarding champions and more on improving earnings for lower-ranked players who exit early.

This year’s French Open will increase the overall prize pool by 9.53% compared to its 2025 edition.

Sabalenka recently hinted that a boycott of the Grand Slams could eventually become necessary, whilst Sinner also called for more ‘respect’ from the majors, and several other stars including Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina have backed stronger player action.

Pegula, however, hopes the situation never reaches the stage of a boycott. The American praised the two world No 1s for speaking openly on the issue, while stressing that players are instead trying to improve communication with the Grand Slams over prize money, pensions, and player welfare.

The world No 4 also highlighted the growing unity between the ATP and WTA stars, saying it has been encouraging to see the top men’s and women’s players pushing for change together.

READ: Jessica Pegula gives her verdict on Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka’s boycott claims

Gauff digs deep to move on in Rome

Gauff survived a major scare at the Italian Open after recovering from a double-break deficit in the deciding set to defeat world No 72 Solana Sierra in a dramatic three-set battle, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.

Gauff endured a frustrating performance for large parts of the match, struggling on serve and showing visible signs of irritation with her level.

The world No 4 later admitted her emotions got the better of her at times after being seen hitting her racket against her head during the tight first set.

Commentators Eden Silva and Mark Valledy also criticised Gauff’s body language, suggesting she appeared more desperate to avoid defeat than willing herself to win.

Although Gauff escaped with the victory, the performance added to questions surrounding her consistency during a mixed 2026 season.

The reigning French Open champion has suffered a number of earlier-than-expected defeats and ongoing struggles with confidence on her serve.

READ: Commentators call out ‘unhappy’ Coco Gauff’s body language during tense Italian Open comeback