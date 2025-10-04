Cosmetic surgery is not often top of the list of priorities for active athletes, but tennis star Oceane Dodin has never been one to conform to convention.

The 28-year-old French star has always been passionate about fashion and has built up a strong following on social media by posting images of her in revealing outfits.

Now she has spoken to RMC Sport about the breast enlargement surgery she decided to have while she was forced to take some time away from tennis due to a medical problem.

The former world No 46 is back in action now and she has an enhanced appearance after undergoing a treatment she was keen to get done while she was still a professional player.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Dodin.

“It’s true that I took advantage of this break because I told myself that since you have to stop about two months after the operation, when you’re in the season, it’s not possible.

“So I said to myself, ‘if I’m going to stop for six months, I might as well do what I want’. And then I prefer to do it now than at 40, when I’ll have finished my career.

“I’m very happy to have done it, I don’t regret it at all and it doesn’t bother me.”

Former world No 1 Simona Halep had breast reduction surgery at the start of her career, as she looked to enhance her sporting career by undergoing what was major surgery.

Dodin referenced Halep’s story in her interview, as she suggested the enhancement she had will bit impact her career adversely.

“Everyone told me: ‘You’re not going to be able to play’,” she added. “As if I had put on watermelons (laughs). They’re not small, but that doesn’t bother me when I play. There are adapted bras.

“Simona Halep [who had a breast reduction while playing as a junior], but they were very, very big. That handicapped her.

“But yes, it’s true that I must be the first to play with breast augmentations; there has to be a first for everything.”

Dodin’s social media accounts have been packed with images of her new look in recent months and she will be keen to ensure her tennis does the talking as she looks to climb back up the tennis rankings.

