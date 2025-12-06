WTA Tour star Oceane Dodin has revealed she has opened an OnlyFans account and is now sponsored by the controversial website — just months after revealing she had undergone breast enlargement surgery.

A former world No 46 and the winner of one WTA Tour title, Dodin is currently down at 774th in the WTA Rankings, having returned to action in late September following a nine-month absence from the game.

The 29-year-old had been sidelined due to medical reasons, but, just weeks into her comeback, confirmed she had also undergone breast augmentation surgery while her career was on hold.

Dodin is thought to be the first professional tennis player to undergo breast enlargement surgery during her career and, in an interview with RMC Sports, revealed that she had no regrets.

She said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time

“It’s true that I took advantage of this break because I told myself that since you have to stop about two months after the operation, when you’re in the season, it’s not possible.

“So I said to myself: ‘If I’m going to stop for six months, I might as well do what I want’. And then I prefer to do it now than at 40, when I’ll have finished my career.

“I’m very happy to have done it, I don’t regret it at all and it doesn’t bother me.”

Now, Dodin — who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open back in 2024 — has confirmed the launch of her new OnlyFans account.

The Frenchwoman revealed on her Instagram Story that she was now being sponsored by the controversial site, before adding a link to her personal account to her personal bio.

The account is new, and the page bio describes it as ‘a world where tennis meets sensuality’.

Oceane Dodin’s OnlyFans account bio.

The paid content subscription service has attracted huge controversy in recent years, with the platform often — but not exclusively — being used for sexual or ‘adult’ purposes, with a growing presence among athletes across a range of sports.

Within tennis, Dodin’s compatriots Chloe Paquet and Alexandre Muller are both OnlyFans content creators, with Nick Kyrgios and Sachia Vickery among those also signed up.

Another player on the site is ATP Tour star Pedro Martinez, who spoke to Tennis365 earlier this year about using the platform as a new way to connect to fans.

“A couple of months ago, I spoke with my manager and he told me it was a possibility to change the platform, to connect more with the fans, and I think it was attractive to just try to sell the content and don’t give it all for free on social media,” said Martinez.

“So we thought about it. I talked to one of my team to record a couple of videos, and then I shared them there.

“I’ve been sharing some exercises that I can do in the gym that I cannot post all on Instagram,” he said from Spain as he prepared for his country’s Davis Cup qualifiers.

“If I have a good practice, maybe just something that I normally don’t post on other platforms like Instagram or Twitter, and then I share it through there. Or maybe I had a good practice with some videos on Roland Garros or on Centre Court. So I think that’s something that you cannot see on Instagram.

“Tennis is pretty expensive, but now the earnings are bigger than what they used to be like 10 years ago. So I’m earning a decent amount of money, but you know, it’s always good to make something extra because it’s a really expensive sport, because you have to pay everything for yourself.”

