Novak Djokovic is looking to win his eighth Wimbledon title at the 2026 event – and history could be on the Serbian’s side at SW19 this year.

Djokovic has dominated Wimbledon since his inaugural victory in 2011, winning the tournament 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

That puts him level with Pete Sampras and just one behind Roger Federer, who holds the record for the most Wimbledon titles in Open Era history.

Djokovic is one of the favourites to win the title this year, although he will face fierce competition from the likes of Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

However, a quirky trend might give the 24-time Grand Slam champion more confidence that he can claim that long-awaited 25th major at this year’s Wimbledon.

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This year’s Wimbledon falls on a World Cup year, as the footballing tournament is currently taking over the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Djokovic has flourished at Wimbledon in World Cup years, having won the last three titles at SW19 while a World Cup was being held elsewhere.

The Serbian won the Wimbledon title in 2014, when the World Cup was hosted in Brazil; 2018, when Russia held the World Cup, and 2022, when Qatar won the World Cup.

Should he lift the trophy this year at Wimbledon, he will not only keep this strange tradition going, but it will also be confirmed to run until 2026 at least.

Winning Wimbledon sporadically for the past 12 years is incredibly impressive, but what’s more impressive is there’s every chance Djokovic could do it once again.

He has been given a fairly kind draw at this year’s Wimbledon, where he will begin his campaign with a first round match against Yibing Wu.

Novak Djokovic’s projected route through Wimbledon

R1 – Yibing Wu

R2 – Stefanos Tsitsipas

R3 – Arthur Rinderknech

R16 – Andrey Rublev

QF – Felix Auger-Aliassime

SF – Jannik Sinner

F – Alexander Zverev

Djokovic will not need to play a player inside the top 25 of the ATP Tour rankings until the round of 16, where he will likely face Andrey Rublev.

The Serbian has been drawn in the same side of the draw as Jannik Sinner, but he will not have to play him until the semi-final stage.

Elsewhere, Djokovic could play Felix Auger-Aliassime, Arthur Rinderknech, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, but it’s a far easier route through the tournament than he was given at Roland Garros.

Wimbledon is likely Djokovic’s best-ever chance to claim another Grand Slam and he will fancy his chances to at least reach the semi-finals of the competition.

From that point, as we saw at this year’s Australian Open, anything can happen.