2025 is done and dusted for Emma Raducanu but how does it stack up?

Emma Raducanu has called time on her season but despite the early end, 2025 will go down as one of the statistically best years of her career to date.

Raducanu’s quest to return to the dizzying heights of 2021 continued this year and it was a season of consistency from the 22-year-old with a record number of matches played.

But how does it compare to the other years of her career so far? Here are Emma Raducanu’s top three seasons so far by statistics:

2021

Raducanu could play for another 15 years and 2021 will still most likely be seen as her best year.

That was the season that a relative nobody announced herself on the world stage with a shock win at the US Open, but even before the American event, there were signs that Raducanu was turning into a promising player.

While she did not compete at the Australian or French Open, the British hopeful arrived at Wimbledon and made it all the way to the fourth round, a feat she has only matched once since then.

It was a relatively quiet year for her at WTA 1000 events as she only played at Indian Wells, but it was in the same country where she would become a household name.

Raducanu’s remarkable run to the US Open title, which was made up of 10 matches in total, remains one of the all-time great tennis stories and shot her to 19th in the rankings by the year end.

In total, Raducanu played 18 tour matches, winning 12 of them and giving her a success rate of 67%, the best of her career so far.

Overall record: 12-6 (67%)

Slam record: Fourth round at Wimbledon, winner of US Open. Did not play Australian or French Open.

Best WTA 1000 result: Second round at Indian Wells

Year-end ranking: 19

2024

After an injury-hit 2023, Raducanu was looking to bounce back in 2024 and duly did so with 36 matches in the year, which up until 2025 was the most she had played in a single season.

In terms of the slams, a fourth round at Wimbledon was the standout, while she was eliminated in the second round in Melbourne and first round in New York.

She played in three 1000 tournaments with the best of those coming at Indian Wells, where Raducanu made it to the third round.

By the end of the year, she was ranked No. 58, a jump of 227 places from the 2023 result, and had a winning ratio of 64%.

Overall record: 23-13 (64%)

Slam record: Second round at Australian Open, fourth round at Wimbledon, first round at US Open. Did not play French Open

Best WTA 1000 result: Third round at Indian Wells

Year-end ranking: 58

2025

2025 may not have reached the heights of 2021, but in terms of consistency, this has been Raducanu’s best year by far.

In total, she played 50 matches, the most she has done in a single season, and featured in 10 Masters 1000 tournaments, having competed in a career total of 12 before the year began.

She also had a relatively good record in them, making it past the first round in all but three of them, and her best result was the quarter-final she achieved at the Miami Open.

In terms of the Slams, it was another consistent showing with third-round appearances at the Australian and US Opens — both of which were her best at the venues — and Wimbledon.

She had a win rate of 56%, which is the third-best of her career behind 2021 and 2024, but even if Raducanu came away with no titles, 2025 can be put down as a success just for how much tennis she played.

Overall record: 28-22 (56%)

Slam record: Third round at Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open. Second round at French Open.

Best WTA 1000 result: Quarter-final at Miami Open

Year-end ranking: 29*

