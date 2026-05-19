Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from Wimbledon is sad for the star and all of his fans, but it will have an inadvertent effect on British tennis.

Alcaraz confirmed he would not play either Queen’s or Wimbledon, effectively confirming he will miss the entirety of the grass court swing this June and July.

The Spaniard has already been forced out of the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and Roland Garros, so his wrist injury is looking like it could derail his entire career.

However, it’s ended up being very good news for British star Jan Choinski, and, in turn, British tennis as a whole.

Choinski sits at World No. 101, following his title victory at the Zagreb Challenger recently. That means he will earn automatic access into Wimbledon due to Alcaraz’s withdrawal.

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Not only is that great news for the 29-year-old Brit, but it will also free up a wildcard pick for the grass court Grand Slam.

There are several high-profile players currently outside the top 100 who will be hoping to earn a wildcard, so Choinski will have eased the burden.

Only eight men are given wildcards at Wimbledon and it’s looking increasingly likely that Jack Draper might need one when Wimbledon swings around.

Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils, too, could be outside bets for a wildcard as it would be their final-ever Wimbledon in their retirement years.

That would leave five wildcard picks on the ATP Tour and there are plenty of names who could realistically stake their claim for one.

Veterans Liam Broady and Dan Evans have both been toiling away, having both returned from injury recently. Broady is ranked World No. 218, while Evans is ranked World No. 205.

The likes of Toby Samuel, Arthur Fery, Jack Pinnington-Jones, Jacob Fearnley, and Billy Harris will also be hoping for a wildcard, so Choinski’s latest slice of luck could have lead to good fortune to one of those stars.

Of course, some of these Brits will also have to go through qualifying, which is why it could be so crucial that Choinski has earned himself a place already.

Wimbledon takes place between June 29th and July 12th, with the qualifying stages taking place one week prior.