The last player to beat Stan Wawrinka at the US Open is on the cusp of dropping out the top 100

Stan Wawrinka had his chances of playing the US Open one final time nixed as he was not awarded a wildcard for the final Grand Slam of the year.

The Swiss star confirmed he would retire at the end of the 2026 season, and he’s subsequently received several high-profile wildcards into events this year.

Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and the Australian Open all awarded Wawrinka a wildcard in his final year, which makes the US Open’s decision even more baffling.

Wawrinka was a former US Open champion, having lifted the trophy in 2016, and he has statistically played his best tennis at Flushing Meadows.

As a result of having already played his final match at the US Open, you have to go back to 2024 for his last appearance at the New York Grand Slam.

Ironically, he was awarded a wildcard into the US Open in 2024, but he was beaten in the first round.

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That came against Mattia Bellucci, who beat Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 to set up a second round match up against Australian Christopher O’Connell.

Bellucci earned his place at the US Open in 2024 as a qualifier, but his form has slightly diminished in the intervening years.

While he has achieved a career ranking high of world No 63, he is currently at risk of crashing out of the ATP Tour top 100 altogether ahead of the US Open.

Bellucci has earned main draw access into the US Open this year, thanks to his world No 96 ranking, and he is currently playing at the Winston-Salem Open.

The Italian defeated Martin Landaluce in the first round of the ATP 250 event and he’s set for a meeting with his compatriot Luciano Darderi in round two.

Bellucci reached the second round of both the US Open and the Winston-Salem Open in 2025, so he will be looking to better both of those results in order to keep himself in the top 100 of the rankings.

As for Wawrinka, it is currently unclear where he will perform next after being snubbed by the US Open.

The Swiss star currently sits at world No 127 in the rankings, meaning he will need more wildcards on the Asian swing in order to play on the ATP Tour over the next few months.

Wawrinka is very likely to hang up his racket at the Swiss Indoors at the end of the year, which takes place between 24th October and the 1st November.

The Swiss star has reached as far as the semi finals on two occasions at the Swiss Indoors, but he has never won one of his home tournaments.