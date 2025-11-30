Jannik Sinner was the highest earner on the ATP Tour in 2025, but how much potential prize money did he miss out on due to his three-month ban for failing doping tests?

The world No 2 secured a staggering $19,114,396 in prize money this year, which is the second largest single season money haul in ATP history after Novak Djokovic’s $21,146,145 in 2015.

Sinner achieved this despite playing just 12 tournaments in 2025, which is a testament to his remarkable consistency as he only fell before the final at two events: the Halle Open and the Shanghai Masters (where he retired due to cramps).

The Italian overtook his rival Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the prize money list after defeating the Spaniard in the final at the ATP Finals in Turin — a victory that earned him a record prize money cheque of $5,071,000.

The 24-year-old won five other tournaments this year (the Australian Open, Wimbledon, the China Open, the Paris Masters and the Vienna Open), while he was a runner-up at Roland Garros, the US Open, the Italian Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

Sinner’s prize money total does not include the eye-watering $6million he claimed for winning the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

The four-time Grand Slam winner’s 2025 money haul could have been even bigger had he not been banned from competing between February 9 and May 4 as a result of the two doping tests he failed in March 2024.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner forced to give up millions in cash after facing ATP penalty

What win rate did Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic & other ATP stars have in 2025?

During the period of his suspension, Sinner had been due to play the ATP 500 events in Rotterdam and Doha in February, the Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami in March, and the Madrid Masters in April-May.

Sinner was not on the initial entry list for the Monte Carlo Masters in early April, but he may still have chosen to play the event given its ATP 1000 status.

Here is the prize money that the champion received at these tournaments that Sinner missed.

Rotterdam (ATP 500) – $464,245

Doha (ATP 500) – $516,165

Indian Wells (ATP Masters 1000) – $1,201,125

Miami (ATP Masters 1000) – $1,124,380

Monte Carlo (ATP Masters 1000) – $1,021,255

Madrid (ATP Masters 1000) – $1,120,212

Had Sinner been able to play these six tournaments, he would have had the opportunity to earn a maximum potential prize money total of $5,447,382 (for winning every event).

He would have also had the option of playing one of the ATP 500 clay tournaments in Barcelona and Munich in mid-April, which awarded the winners $593,657 and $518,561 respectively.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic speaks out about ‘reconstructing’ his body for 2026 after injury woes

