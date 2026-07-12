The next Carlos Alcaraz might have just emerged at this year’s Wimbledon

Wimbledon is often the place where stars make their names and a whole host of rising stars have stamped their mark on the Grand Slam this year.

Linda Noskova claimed her first Grand Slam title by defeating Karolina Muchova in the women’s single draw, while Arthur Fery had a tournament to remember by reaching the semi finals in the men’s draw.

Elsewhere, Alexandra Eala enjoyed her breakout Grand Slam by defeating Maya Joint and Iga Swiatek en route to the fourth round of a major for the first time in her career.

In the juniors, meanwhile, the next Carlos Alcaraz could have made his mark on the iconic Grand Slam.

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Jordan Lee claimed the boys title at this year’s Wimbledon by defeating Lleyton Hewitt’s son Cruz Hewitt in three sets to lift the championships.

The American is just 16-years-old and he was the youngest player in the entire draw, so it could have been a real statement maker for the teenager.

Lee has often been compared to Alcaraz for his physique and character on the court and his biggest win yet at Wimbledon could be the time fans start to sit up and take notice of him.

Lee joins the likes of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Reilly Opelka, and Grigor Dimitrov as players who have claimed the boys title at Wimbledon and he will be hoping to take on the professional game in a similar way to those champions.

As for the Alcaraz comparisons, Lee remained coy when asked by journalists about his similarities with the seven time Grand Slam champion.

“No, I haven’t. I haven’t heard them,” said the new Wimbledon boys champion.

“I think it’s nice,” he said, before distancing himself from the iconic Spaniard. “I don’t think it means that I’m going to be Alcaraz. Definitely not trying to play like Alcaraz. Yeah, I think it’s pretty cool that someone said that.”

Much like Alcaraz, Lee has struggled with wrist injuries in his career and he has played very little in the junior game as a result.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “Yeah, I mean, I was never close to quitting. I mean, I had a very serious wrist injury that kept me out for, like, seven months.

Yeah, it was a really tough time because I was seeing everyone play and get better and improve, and I couldn’t play. So yeah, I mean, a couple things around my body, but nothing that I was too worried about.

“I knew that once I started playing, once I got healthy, my level was there to win a slam, and I did.”