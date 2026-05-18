Jannik Sinner’s record-breaking run in 2026 could continue at Roland Garros, as he looks to win his very first Grand Slam on the French clay.

Sinner has won the first five Masters titles of the year without truly breaking a sweat, lifting the Indian Wells, Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, and Italian Open titles back-to-back.

The Italian dropped just one set en route to the Italian Open title, against Daniil Medvedev, which saw claim the final Masters title he hadn’t yet won.

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Sinner could create yet more history if he wins Roland Garros, as he is looking to earn the Career Grand Slam, which is awarded to players who win all four of the major tournaments in tennis.

At 24-years-old, Sinner could become the third youngest player to achieve the feat behind two tennis icons. Only Carlos Alcaraz, who achieved the feat earlier this year at the age of 22 and Rafael Nadal, who managed the feat at 24-years-old too.

Nadal achieved the feat just two months into his 24th birthday, so he would pip Sinner’s achievement by eight months.

However, Sinner will manage to achieve the feat at a far younger age than some of the biggest legends in the game.

If he wins Roland Garros this year, Sinner will achieve the feat at a younger age than Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, and Rod Laver.

Youngest players to achieve the Career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz – 22-years-old Rafael Nadal 24-years-old Roger Federer – 27-years-old Novak Djokovic – 29-years-old Andre Agassi – 29-years-old Rod Laver – 30-years-old

The Swiss legend managed the feat at 27-years-old in 2009, when he won a long-awaited Roland Garros title by defeating Robin Soderling in the final.

The Serbian, meanwhile, took until 29-years-old to reach the landmark, in 2016. That also came at Roland Garros, when he beat Andy Murray in the final.

Considering Djokovic and Federer’s immense records in the game, Sinner having the chance to beat their records by three and five years would be a sensational feat.

Sinner is the overwhelming favourite to win Roland Garros, particularly due to Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the event due to a wrist injury suffered at the Barcelona Open.

The Italian’s biggest challenger looks to be Djokovic at this year’s Roland Garros, so he could have a chance to stop Sinner from besting his Career Grand Slam achievement.

It would be a delicious slice of dramatic irony if Djokovic halted Sinner to the Roland Garros crown and earned his own piece of history by winning the 25th Grand Slam title of his career.

Other outside shots for the Roland Garros crown are likely Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and Casper Ruud, by Sinner’s Career Grand Slam does look inevitable.