The US Open has entered its ‘Opening Week’ and it has many headline-grabbing matches and tournaments to entice audiences into the event a week before the main draw kicks off.

There are several exhibition matches, including Roger Federer’s return to the US Open for the first time since he retired, and Alex Eala vs Iva Jovic.

Elsewhere, the US Open Mixed Doubles will take place once again, after the format was shifted from doubles specialists to top singles stars teaming together for the chance at winning the $1 million prize pot.

The change has been very controversial with doubles players and Alize Cornet, who reached the quarter finals of the US Open in the mixed doubles in the previous format, has slammed the change.

Speaking on French TV show, Les Grandes Gueules du Sport, former world No 11 Cornet slammed the new format for the US Open Mixed Doubles.

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“Why not organize an exhibition? Let’s not kid ourselves. It’s just a way to make money. It’s nothing like the US Open mixed doubles tournament anymore,” said Cornet.

“It’s a total lack of respect for the sport. It hurts the doubles players who dedicate themselves to this discipline. It’s their livelihood throughout the year; they work hard to achieve it. It’s unfair.”

Cornet is not the first tennis star to question the format, with many doubles stars suggesting they are far from happy with their tournament being invaded by top singles players.

Sara Errani and Andreas Vavassori, who won the event in its inaugural year, released a statement slamming the organisers for the star-studded change.

Australian doubles player Ellen Perez, meanwhile, said: “Tell us that you think doubles players are trash, that tradition is over-rated and job opportunity is a thing of the past without actually saying it” when the tournament announced the change.

This year’s event features several all-star teams, including Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams making their doubles debut, as well 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic teaming with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and the all-American duo of Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz.

The qualifying for the event, which is made up of mostly doubles specialists, takes place on Monday, 24th August, with the highest-ranked singles playing mostly getting offered wildcards.

The main draw for the tournament will take place on Arthur Ashe Stadium over Tuesday, 25th August and Wednesday, 26th August.

Several of the top players, including Alcaraz, will use the tournament to try and get up to speed ahead of the main draw beginning on Sunday, 30th August.