Alexandra Eala has announced herself as one of the very best on the WTA Tour this year.

The star currently sits at world No 18 in the WTA Tour rankings following a very successful period over the summer on the North American hardcourt swing.

Eala won her maiden WTA title at the Washington Open and she followed it up by reaching the third round of the US Open for the first time in her career.

As a result of her good form across the entirety of the WTA Tour, Eala has now played more matches than most of her rivals in the women’s game.

Most WTA Tour matches in 2026

Jessica Pegula – 63 Elena Rybakina – 62 Alex Eala – 61 Mirra Andreeva – 58 Elina Svitolina – 56

Eala has played 61 matches since the start of the year, which puts her third on the WTA Tour.

Only Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina sit above Eala, but the Filipina star is above the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, and Aryna Sabalenka.

However, Eala has a significantly smaller winning percentage than the women who sit above her when it comes to matches played throughout the year.

While Pegula currently holds an 79.37% winning percentage and Rybakina has 79.03%, Eala is further behind with 65.57% of her matches won in 2026.

Nevertheless, Eala has proved that she is prepared to put in the hard yards on the WTA Tour this year and she is currently seeing the fruits of her labour.

More Alex Eala news

Alex Eala might have made a big mistake immediately after early US Open exit

Rennae Stubbs names Alex Eala rival who will win a maiden Grand Slam before Filipina

Her busy season is set to continue into the final few months of the year too, as she has signed up to play the Singapore Open as her first tournament of the WTA Tour’s Asian swing.

Following her appearance at the WTA 500 event, Eala will then represent the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games, which takes place between the 27th September and the 3rd October.

The star has decided to play the Asian Games instead of appearing at the penultimate Masters event on the WTA Tour calendar at the China Open, which could see her fined by the tennis authorities.

Eala does not have any other WTA events confirmed as yet post-the Asian Games, although she is widely expected to play the Wuhan Open.

She has also been confirmed to play an exhibition event in Manila against Janice Tjen in December, which could be watched by over 55,000 spectators.

That would break the record for the best attended tennis match in history if so, toppling the 51,954 people that watched Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s exhibition match at Match for Africa 6 in South Africa back in 2020.