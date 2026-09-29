Tim Henman has proposed a change to the tennis schedule, as well as a new rule, following Carlos Alcaraz’s comments about the demands of the calendar.

Alcaraz is among the big name players who have criticised the number of mandatory tournaments and the extended 12-day Masters 1000 events.

In an interview with Sky Sports during the 2026 Laver Cup in London, the seven-time Grand Slam champion said: “Tennis has changed a lot.

“They changed the balls, the courts, the speed of how we play, the movement is now more aggressive nowadays, and you have to be prepared.

“But instead of being ready for that in terms of being well prepared, having weeks to practise and to make the physical training in a good way.

“There are more important tournaments, so in a way, they’re making us play more and more. So, I really want to take breaks, but not coming with an injury.

“But who knows what happens in the future… but the ATP and [chairman] Andrea Gaudenzi has to do something if they want us to be playing a lot of important tournaments.”

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Speaking on Sky Sports during the Laver Cup, Henman argued that the 12-day Masters 1000 tournaments should be shortened.

“I think it’s been pretty well documented that the 12-day Masters 1000s is just too much tennis,” said the former British No 1.

“That’s too much time on the road, and unfortunately we’re seeing that with the number of players that are injured.

“I would definitely bring that to eight or nine days, which would free up the calendar. That’s sort of more of a product change.”

The former world No 4 went on to call for the let serve rule to be removed.

“I think if I had to make a practical, rule change, then I would just get rid of the let serve,” Henman added.

“Every other shot can hit the top of the net, go over and in, so I would get rid of it and play it as it comes.”

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