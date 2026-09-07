Carlos Alcaraz produced his best performance of the entire US Open to dispatch Tommy Paul in straight sets in the round of 16.

Alcaraz has dropped just one set so far at his comeback event and he looked back to his pre-injury best against the American on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Spaniard defeated Paul 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in comfortably fashion to set up a quarter final clash against Ben Shelton in New York.

Alcaraz’s performance against Paul was undoubtedly his best of the tournament so far and it made him look like another Grand Slam title victory was inevitable.

Tim Henman, speaking on Sky Sports Tennis, was full of praise for the Alcaraz’s performance against Paul.

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“It’s a pleasure to watch Alcaraz go through the gears,” said Henman shortly after the Spaniard secured his place in the US Open quarter finals.

“He’s just got better and better as this tournament has gone on. Tommy Paul gave it everything he had but, at the end of the day, Alcaraz was different class.

“The forehand was firing. I’ve seen plenty of good forehands over the years, but I think Alcaraz’s might be the best. It’s unbelievable how he hits it so hard and [it] doesn’t look like missing.”

Up next for Alcaraz is Shelton, who has looked very good in getting to the last eight of the US Open.

However, Alcaraz has a brilliant head-to-head record against the American.

Alcaraz has won all three of his matches against Shelton, with the last one coming on the Grand Slam stage of Roland Garros.

The Spaniard dumped Shelton out of the round of 16 of the 2025 clay court Grand Slam, before going on to lift the title for the second time in his career.

That could be a good omen for Alcaraz, but he will also be confident as he is yet to taste defeat against Shelton.

The star’s other victories against the American came at the Laver Cup in 2024, as well as the Canadian Open in 2023, so they are yet to play each other this season.

In their three matches against each other, Alcaraz has dropped just one set against Shelton. With Shelton needing to win three sets to knock Alcaraz out of the US Open, it could be a long evening for the American.

Alcaraz and Shelton are set to play their quarter final match on Tuesday, 8th September, with the order of play yet to be confirmed at Flushing Meadows. It is, however, almost guaranteed to be taking place on Arthur Ashe Stadium.