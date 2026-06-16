Tim Henman has given his verdict on Emma Raducanu’s run to the final at the Queen’s Club Championships as he praised a decision the Brit has made.

Raducanu fell 0-6, 6-7(6) to Donna Vekic in the final at the grass-court WTA 500 tournament at Queen’s last week.

The 23-year-old recorded straight-set wins against Anna Blinkova, Sorana Cirstea, Kamilla Rakhimova and Iva Jovic in London.

After reaching her second final of 2026 and the third of her career, Raducanu has jumped to 31st in the WTA Rankings, which means she is projected to be seeded at Wimbledon.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Henman revealed he was encouraged by what he saw from Raducanu at Queen’s Club.

“I think this has been such a positive week to have Emma back competing and winning matches, playing that controlled, aggressive tennis that we’ve seen in the past,” said the former world No 4.

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“It’s pretty clear to see that she was in great spirits on the court; her body language looked very positive.

“There’s so much upside from this week. It’s only one week; she’s got to keep building on it, and fingers crossed she can do that.”

Last month, Raducanu rehired Andrew Richardson, who coached her during her stunning run to the US Open title in 2021.

Henman, a six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, lauded Raducanu’s move to reunite with Richardson.

“I think it is great Andrew Richardson is back in her corner,” said the former British No 1.

“Obviously, he’s known her for many, many years, a long time prior to their success at the US Open.

“You can hear his input from the side of the court, he was a good player himself, a very good coach, and fingers crossed Emma will stick with it.

“I think consistency and continuity are something that has been missing for a number of years and I really hope Andrew gets the chance to keep building because this really is the first real opportunity for the relationship to flourish. This has been a really positive week for both.”

Raducanu was due to play at the WTA 250 event in Nottingham this week, but she withdrew.

READ NEXT: WTA Rankings: Rybakina fails to close gap, Raducanu +11, Vekic +44, Boulter +17, Eala -2, Montgomery +294

